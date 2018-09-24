Women looking for best quality European lingerie options of top brands from across the world shall check this!

The press release is about an online store offering best quality of European lingerie from world of top brands

Women looking for the finest collection of European lingerie shall find worth reading this information, as it talks about Ennia Fashion Lingerie UK. This online store is into the lingerie trading business in Europe while being based and operated in UK. The store is owned by parent company with the name of Garden Lingerie Ltd that is registered at Companies House, London while being governed by England and Wales laws. Initially the business was established in Australia in the year 2004 and later expanded to UK in April 2005. Since then the online store is importing Europe’s best quality lingerie. The productsare majorly sourced from European countries like Italy, France, Spain and others covering all the leading brands to meet the requirement of clients completely.

All the brand conscious buyers looking for top branded lingerie products can find options for renowned brands like Ballernia Hosiery, Axami, Gracya, Roza, Irall, PariPari and others from France. The aim of the online store is to provide best branded lingerie options according to the changing market trends to meet the requirement of clients. You can visit the website ennialingerie.com to have a quick glance through the wide range of lingerie options offered by the online store available in different brands and sizes. Some of the options for lingerie include sexy nightwear items, thongs& briefs, bridal lingerie, Christmas/valentine collection, hosiery items, shapewear, mix & match and others.

You can check out the new arrival as well as sale lingerie categories as per your requirement, as new arrival category displays latest lingerie option while sale lingerie offers lingerie at discounted price. size is usually a concern but customers looking for plus sizessexy thongs and strings, nightwear, shapewear or any other lingerie set can find the same available at this online store.

One can enjoy the best collection of superior quality European made lingerie products available from across the world at affordable price. Newsletter subscription option is also available if you want to avail the best discounted deals and know about the new lingerie options from time to time. For queries you can contact the store via phone call or email, as customer service is available.

Contact Information

Ennia Fashion Lingerie

1136A Evesham Rd, Astwood Bank, Redditch B96 6DT, UK

Phone: +44 7587 804816

Website: www.ennialingerie.com