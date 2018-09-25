India Home Healthcare. Redefining quality care at home for recovering cancer patients, with their cancer care package

India Home Healthcare (IHHC) is recognized as a premier home healthcare provider in India. The Company has developed a groundbreaking multidisciplinary approach for treating cancer patients at home. With their IHHC Cancer Care package, IHHC is committed to providing home care services to those affected by cancer when in recovery.

IHHC believes that support at home plays an important role in the care and recovery of cancer patients. IHHC’s Cancer Care package offers an affordable and more convenient option for getting treated in the comfort of the patient’s home.

IHHC’s certified nurses, therapists, home health care attendants and nutritionists, guide and support cancer patients and their families through this difficult time. Their focus on oncology allows them to deliver skilled and often complex cancer care, in a domestic setting. As a result, they are helping to reduce, or completely eliminate, frequent hospitalization.

The IHHC team works with the patient’s doctors to set up a care plan, helping with pain management, handling infusion therapy, administering medication and offering other services that are required to provide high quality cancer care at home. They offer support and advice to cancer patients 24/7/365 days a year.

IHHC has become the preferred provider of cancer care services at home due to their commitment to providing high quality, compassionate and cost effective care to cancer patients and their families.

About IHHC

India Home Health Care (IHHC), a partner of BAYADA Home Health Care, is committed to helping you care for the health and well-being of your loved ones. Providing quality healthcare services to clients in their own homes since 2009, today IHHC serves hundreds of people monthly, through state-of-the-art clinical processes and services, with a focus on the individual. Ensuring continuous quality care, India Home Health Care has become a trusted partner in delivering home healthcare services to major hospital groups and doctors.

To find out more about the IHHC Cancer Care package, visit their website: www.indiahomehealthcare.com