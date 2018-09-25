Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging is a diagnostic medical procedure that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce dynamic visual images of eyes. The sound waves are transmitted to the area to be examined and reflected waves are captured to provide the image of the area. Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging is highly specialized form of medical imaging, which is dedicated to the study and treatment of eye disorders. The imaging is performed through highly specialized equipment, which are used to document parts of the eye such as the cornea, iris, and retina. Various ocular disorders such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy are identified by analyzing the ultrasound images, which can help in early treatment of disorders.

High prevalence of ocular disorders due to increasing number of geriatric population and increasing incidences of viral or bacterial eye infections are major factors driving growth of the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), more than half of all Americans either have a cataract or have had cataract surgery by age of 80, which is increasing demand for early diagnosis of disorders using ultrasound imaging device. Furthermore, in ultrasound imaging, patients are not exposed to harmful radiations and the process is quick and painless. These factors are estimated to propel demand for ophthalmic ultrasound imaging. However, high cost of imaging, lack of skilled professionals, and unavailability of imaging technology in some emerging economies are the key factors restraining growth of the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging market.

Key Developments of Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Market

Manufacturers are focused on introducing advanced technologies in their products in order to provide effective management of eye disorders. Furthermore, research organizations are working on integrating new technologies with mobile devices to monitor various health conditions. For instance, in March 2018, study published in the international ‘Eye’ journal showed that the use of automated Artificial Intelligence along with smartphone-based retinal imaging has very high sensitivity for detecting retinopathy (95.8%) and sight threatening diabetic retinopathy (99.1%). Furthermore, in 2017, SFU engineering university developed a high resolution retinal imaging scanner to diagnose eye diseases at early stage. Sarunic’s high-resolution scanner can produce high-resolution, 3-D cross-sectional images of the retina–including individual photoreceptors, and fine capillaries, or blood vessels. The major players operating in ophthalmic ultrasound imaging market include Nidek, Ellex Medical Lasers, Escalon Medical, Reichert, Optos Plc, and Halma Plc.

