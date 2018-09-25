Storytelling Workshop by Vidyasagar Preschool

Vidyasagar Preschool presents a wonderful opportunity to parents of preschoolers for a trial class and also to listen to master story teller, TEDx speaker Aparna Athreya, at Vidyasagar Indiranagar campus on 29th September, 2018 from 10.00 am – 11.30 am. Aparna Athreya is a Storyteller, Story Coach, Trainer and Educator. She uses the power of stories to create rich immersive experiences across educational contexts.

Venue: 4015, 1st Cross Road, HAL 2nd Stage II, Stage 2 Indiranagar, Bengaluru – 560038

For registrations contact – 07760366366

