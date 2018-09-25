The Global Discylopentadiene Market to Expand At 5.5% of CAGR Due To Need for Energy Efficient Vehicle

The global dicyclopentadiene market is highly fragmented in nature. The top five players in the global market collectively accounts for 41% of overall share in market. Due to its competitive nature, the leading players are concentrating more on regional and local players. These key players in order to expand their footprints, are going in a strategic partnership and acquiring the regional players. The organizations in order to increase their number of sales are upgrading their distribution channel. For example Braskem, a major company went into a collaboration with Braskem Idesa in order to start a project in southern part of the Gulf of Mexico. This particular organization predicts to produce 300 kilo tons of LDPE per year. Other major companies in this market are Zibo Lujua Hongjin New Material Co. Ltd., Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Kolon Industries, Inc., Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Chevron Philips Chemical Company, and Cymetch Corporation.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global discyclopentadiene market is foreseen to expand a t 5.5% of CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2025. By the end of this period the market is prognosticated to be worth at US$902.3 mn from US$561.8mn in 2016. Based on application the market is segregated into unsaturated polyester resins, EPDM elastomers, and hydrocarbon resins are anticipated to witness a surge in demand in the years to come. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific accounts for the major share in term terms due to rise in shares of lightweight automobiles. Asia pacific registered more that 50% of the global market in 2016.

global dcpd marketNeed For Light Weight Vehicle without Affecting the Performance, Drives the Growth of Market

Increase in need for cost effective and energy efficient vehicles which does not come with poor performance is what all the original equipment manufacturers are focusing on. For the light weight vehicle, the need for poly-DCTD is a preferred as it makes the vehicle weight without affecting the performance of the vehicle. In this way the need for fuel effective light weight vehicles and composite based wind towers and blade remain the key players in the driving the global market for discylopentadiene market during the forecast period.

One of the major factor which is preventing the growth of the global discylopentadiene market is the high cost it requires which manufacturing a high quality discylocpentaidene. Discylopentadiene which is extracted from the process of naphtha splitting consist of co-dimers. These co-dimers are found to be reacting vehemently with crude oil. These pollutants can produce in a huge amount during the production of unsaturated polyester resins. In order to keep these pollutants away from further participating into a secondary reactions while handling discyclopentadiene, need for a costly upgrades is required. This is anticipated to pull down the market, as lot of new comers could not afford to invest such a huge amount at an initial stage. On the other hand big players lack in skilled labors to handle such complex steps, thus deterring the growth of the market.

This review of the global dental laboratories market is based on a recent market research report by TMR,titled “Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market (Application – Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Hydrocarbon Resin, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Elastomers, Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) and Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC), Poly DCPD, Pesticide, and Flame Retardant) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

