Vehicle Balance Shaft Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

A vehicle balance shaft helps reduce the vibration produced by an engine. Balance shafts are commonly used for engine refinement. Abnormal noise made by a vehicle’s engine is indicative of a bad balance shaft. A single balance shaft is generally used in three cylinder and V6 engines, whereas, a tow shaft is used in case of four cylinder engines, which turns in opposite directions on either side of engine’s crankshaft.

Balance shafts are an integral part of V6 engines, as the shafts help eliminate internal vibrations caused by natural imbalances in the design of cylinder layouts. The shaft rotates in the opposite direction and at twice the speed of the crankshaft to cancel out secondary-order vibrations. Thus, these shafts are essential to every vehicle.

Growing automotive industry and increasing number of personal and commercial transport vehicles in turn, is increasing the demand for vehicle balance shafts. Thus, boosting growth of the vehicle balance shaft market.

Increasing environmental regulations to reduce air and noise pollution is also expected to increase the boost demand for balance shafts in vehicles. For instance, the EPA is collaborating with police officers, local councils, and other organizations to reduce exposure to noise pollution from motors, Under the Protection of the Environment Operations (Noise Control) Regulation 2017.

Forged balance shafts are increasingly being adopted, owing to its light weight, compact dimensions, and effective inherent damping properties. Growth of the vehicle balance shaft market is augmented by the increasing demand reduced CO2 emissions and light weight vehicles, to increase over efficiency of the vehicle.

In January 2018, Koncar KEV—Croatian rolling stock producer—entered into an agreement with SKF Group—leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems—for the supply of bearings, axleboxes and associated equipment for its latest low-floor electric and diesel-electric multiple unit trains.

Other companies such as Nissan and Camaro also provide balance shafts for their vehicles. AutoZone is an online channel through which several parts related to balance shafts are available.

In 2014, Metaldyne, LLC and Stackpole International, Engineered Products Division entered into a joint technical agreement to allow both companies to expand their product offerings in line with engine fuel efficiency trends. Combined expertise of both companies offer engine balance shaft systems with integrated variable displacement oil pumps.

