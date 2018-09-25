Women looking for stylish and fashionable apparels, accessories in Rockville, MD shall check this information!

Fashion and style have always been associated with women, therefore, all the women who are looking for an ideal one-stop shop that offers the wide range of fashion apparel and accessories shall find worth reading this. Ibhana Creations, LLC is one such store that is located in Rockville, MD and is known for offering an exquisite range of women apparel, accessories as well. Meena Tharmartnam is the founder of Ibhana known for offering the exclusive range of high-quality women clothes, accessories for every occasion. You can find the wide range of dresses available with this store that meet the latest fashion requirement of women. Collection from leading fashion designers across Canada, France, and the USA is available that offers you washable as well as wrinkle-free fabrics that are available in variable sizes from 2 to 20.

Meena Tharmartnam started selling exquisite cashmere as well as silk shawls that were imported from India and later started selling other fashionable products. Signature scarves are also designed at Ibhana to support charities and non-profit organizations for fundraising as well as branding. Events/fashion shows are also held by Meena for supporting non-profits fundraise to fulfill their missions.

You can visit the website ibhanaboutique.com to know about the store and a wide range of products it offers. The broad range of product offered by the store includes coats-jackets, dresses, scarves, leggings, tops, bottoms, capes, wraps, rainwear, shawls, jewelry, handbags, signature silk scarves and others. Among different products, coats-jackets are in great demand, as the store is known for offering best quality women’s winter coats, designer jackets, signature swing jackets and others.

The store is also known for offering exclusive range ofJanska fleece coats that are hard to find with any other store offering fashionable/stylish apparel. Some of the new arrival and best-selling products available with the store are tunic tops, wrap top, wired collar top, jacket top, shawl tunic top, knitted top, mini tote bag, swing coat and others.

Contact us:

Ibhana Creations, LLC

Address: Potomac Woods Plaza, 1079 Seven Locks Road, Rockville, MD 20854

Phone: 301-424-0906

Email: ibhana1@gmail.com

Website: https://www.ibhanaboutique.com/