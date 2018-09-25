WONHYO INC. provides the best dental devices manufacturer in Korea

Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service.

With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction. Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly to many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

Magic Opener file

Characteristics

Sharpening cutting edges due to the innovating manufacturing process Phenomenon of screwing avoided thanks to frantal cutting edges Low stress on the instrument and the root canal because of equal cutting force on the active part Respect the root canal anatomy Easy, safe and comfort High cutting power Double cutting edges.

Description

Opener File is a rotary nickel-titanium endodontic instrument designed to open orifical is manufactured by fine-edge micro technology. lt has special design which allow a two advantages : No screw-in effect and Superior cutting efficient. lt is compatible with all other root canal shaping Procedures (continuous rotation and reciprocating motion)

PATH file Gold

Faster instrumentation time

Less canal transportation than with manual files

overcome small ledges

Great solution for calci ed canals.

Not only make glide path but also shape

The coronal part Superior flexibility.

Better fatigue stress resistance

Easy to use.

One File

Specification

Tip Size : Ø20 / Ø25 / Ø40

Taper : .08%

Length : 21mm / 25mm / 31mm

Speed : 250~450 rpm

Torque : 2.5N/cm

