Alkaline Batteries Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

The alkaline battery comprise electrolyte of potassium hydroxide, instead of the acidic ammonium chloride or zinc chloride electrolyte of the zinc-carbon batteries. Various battery systems also use alkaline electrolytes, however, they have different active materials for the electrodes. There are two types of alkaline batteries i.e. primary and secondary. Primary alkaline batteries are dependent upon the reaction between zinc dioxide (ZnO2) and manganese dioxide (MnO2) and secondary alkaline battery enables reuse of specially designed cells. Alkaline batteries have a higher energy density and longer shelf-life with the same voltage as compared to zinc-carbon batteries of the Leclanché cell or zinc chloride types.

Increasing adoption of batteries for regular power supply, where low voltage is required such as watches, mobiles, and other small equipment is major factor driving growth of the alkaline batteries market. Major advantage of these battery is that they can be charged and used if the capability of supplying power reduces, which in turn is key factor driving growth of the alkaline batteries market. Furthermore, these batteries offer several other advantages over other batteries such as it has high energy density, it performs equally well in low and as well as high rate of discharge, low internal resistance, long shelf life, and better dimensional stability. However, high cost of these batteries, bulkier and heavier weight, and probability of leakage when left in devices for too long leading to corrosion of circuits are the major factors restraining growth of the alkaline batteries market.

Key Developments of Alkaline Batteries Market

Manufacturing are adoption various organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain leading position in market. In March, 2018, Duracell, global batteries and smart power system provider, collaborated with Disney, Marvel, and Hasbro to offer retailers a range of bespoke POS kits and display tools to spearhead category value growth. Furthermore, in March 2018, Energizer and Spectrum Brands announced that the Federal Trade Commission has allowed expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (‘HSR Act’), with respect to the previously announced acquisition by Energizer of Spectrum Brands’ battery and lighting products business. Major players operating in alkaline batteries market include Panasonic, Sony, GP, Maxell, Energizer, Nanfu, Duracell, PKCELL, Camelion, and EVEREADY

