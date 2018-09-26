Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market facing market upsurge and set to cross USD 1.61 billion by 2023

According to the report Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Treatment Market, published by Market Data Forecast, the Asia-Pacific market has been estimated at USD 1.27 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period from 2018-2023.

Advanced wound care products provide a much-needed respite to the people who are suffering from long-lasting wounds, which take substantial amount of time to heal and are costly to treat. Technology in this area has grown manifold. Old-style wound care products are gradually being replaced by advanced wound care products due to their efficiency and usefulness in handling wounds by enabling quicker healing.

Treatment in advanced wound care comprises of interventions, therapies and products such as foam dressings, hydrocolloids, antimicrobial dressings, film dressings, alginate dressings, collagen products, gauze composites, and hydrogels among others. As technology evolves and becomes more viable, the quality of life of patients afflicted with chronic wounds improves exponentially. Suffering patients are offered solutions in Advanced Wound care by providing them with reasonably priced and readily accessible products which can be used conveniently.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market: Drivers & Restraints

Technological advances, increasing aging population, problems associated with ineffective traditional wound healing methods, growing Incidences of chronic wounds and diabetes, initiatives taken by the government, and a pressing need for swift and safer treatment of chronic wounds are the major driving factors of the market. Efforts to lower the length of hospital stay for reducing surgical healthcare expenses and the growing inclination towards products that enhance therapeutic outcomes in Asia-Pacific also boost the demand for the advanced wound care market. The High cost associated with the treatment and reimbursement issues for the new technologies serve as factors which hinder the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market: Segmentation

By Type

• Dressings

• Therapy devices

• Active wound care

By Application

• Skin ulcers

• Surgical wounds

• Burn wounds

By End User

• Inpatient services

• Outpatient services

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market: Overview

People suffering from chronic wounds, specifically the ones who have had an ineffective experience with traditional wound healing methods are the major target customer base for the advanced wound care market. The dressing segment of the market currently holds the majority stake as it is the easier alternative. The therapy devices segment comes in second. Increasing R&D and awareness among consumers about therapy devices id driving the therapy devices segment. Active would healing is the latest segment in the market and is catching up fast.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region is geographically divided into China, India, Japan and South Korea, and others. Asia is the fastest growing market because of the lower bed capacity in hospitals and the inclination towards homecare treatment. Hence, the need for faster wound healing is achieving wider significance. Japan currently tops the market of Asian advanced wound care market. China and India, being the most populated countries in this region, add to the growing demand for the market. The Asian market holds vast potential for growth due to its higher population base, increasing diabetic population, growing patient awareness, and higher disposable incomes. However, lack of awareness and price sensitivity has considerably hindered the growth of the market in this region.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Advanced Wound Care systems market outlook in Asia-Pacific? What trends are affecting the Asia-Pacific market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Advanced Wound Care systems space in Asia-Pacific?

• What are the key, high growth markets that Advanced Wound Care systems manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the Advanced Wound Care systems currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of Advanced Wound Care systems?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Advanced Wound Care systems?

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market: Key Players

The market in the Asia-Pacific region has more significance with trends showing that people desire more proficient solutions for their illnesses. This technology is particularly tending towards the elderly population in this region, for whom easily accessible healthcare is vital. The major companies dominating this market for its products and services in this region are are Acelity L.P., Inc. (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), ConvaTec, Inc. (U.S.), Smith and Nephew Plc. (U.K) (market share is around 15-20%), Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.), Medline Industries Inc. (U.S.), MPM Medical, Inc. (RBC Life Sciences, Inc.) (U.S.).

