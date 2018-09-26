Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: A monoclonal antibody drug in cancer treatments works in coordination with natural functions of the immune system to fight cancer. Cancer monoclonal antibodies may be used in combination with other cancer treatments. An antibody attaches itself to an antigen (specific molecule) on the surface of cancer cell when the antibody binds to an antigen, it acts as a red flag to attract disease-fighting molecules or as a trigger that promotes the destruction of cancer cells by another immune system process. Due to its specificity, monoclonal antibodies have least adverse effects compared to other cancer treating drugs.

According to WHO, cancer is the number one cause of the death all over the world. Due to increase in the prevalence of cancer globally, there is growth in the market for cancer monoclonal antibodies. In addition to the monoclonal antibodies have fewer side effects when compared to conventional therapies. The factors such as technological advancements, increasing investment in development growth of monoclonal antibodies will increase the sale revenue market. However, the high cost of the R & D, strict regulation policies, clinical trials are some factors which can hamper the growth of cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

Cancer monoclonal antibodies market are divided as follows-

1. Application

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Brain cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Others

2. Type of antibody

• Murine Antibodies

• Humanized Antibodies

• Chimeric Antibodies

3. Conjugation

• Immunocytokines

• Immunoliposome

• Radio immunotherapy

• Antibody Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy(ADEPT)

4. End-users

Hospital, online and retail pharmacies

On the basis of geographical region divisions- North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. North America cancer monoclonal antibodies market is growing a steady pace due to more and more cases of cancers. According to National Cancer Institute (NIH), there can be 1,685,210 new cases every year in the U.S. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show rapid growth in the market. This is due to increase in government funding, growing patient and healthcare professional awareness in the therapeutic use of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer. For e.g., government-led fund providers such as National Natural Science Foundation and National Basic Research Program of China offers financial support for R & D to conduct the study on the monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer. Some of the key players are Bristol-Meyer Squibb (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) are some names. In 2017, the USFDA approved Durvalumab (Imfinzi) by AstraZeneca for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial Carcinoma.

Currently, cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow in the near future. Combination therapies are leading the market. Several important companies are collaborating to develop newer drugs therapies to treat various types of cancers. In 2017, AbCellera Biologics, Inc. collaborated with Pfizer Inc. for new therapeutic antibody discovery.

