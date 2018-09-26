Cardiac Implant Devices Market : size, growth, industry share, forecast and analysis report by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Cardiac Implant Devices Market: By Devices (CRT, ICD, ICP, Coronary Stents [DES, BMS, Bio-Absorbable], Heart Valves, TAVI); By Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by technological advancements and availability of better treatment facilities.

Americas continues to lead the Cardiac Implant Devices Market share during 2018-2023.

Americas and Europe occupied a substantial market share of 60% and 22% respectively, in 2017. It is observed that Asia-Pacific is growing at a higher rate as compared to the developed countries, but generating lesser revenues due to detrimental factors like cost and reimbursement policies. The cardiac implant device market is aggressively penetrating the Asia-Pacific region due to the introduction of better treatment options available at cost effective and economic prices. Americas contribute the highest market share of $17.9 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%. The maximum growth in the CAGR was observed in the Asia-Pacific region of about 13.5%.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing robust economic growth in terms of increased GDP and rise in disposable income. With rising healthcare costs in developed countries such as the U.S. and Europe, the Asia-Pacific region is becoming a hot-spot for medical tourism. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, inflow of patients requiring surgical intervention will keep growing in the future. Asia Pacific region will drive the future growth for cardiac implants market.

Selected / Sample Cardiac Implant Devices Market Analysis done in the full Report:

Developing countries like China, Japan presents favorable opportunities for Cardiac Implants Devices Market. Widespread urbanization, rapidly ageing population and growing economy are the driving factors for the growth of Cardiac Implant Devices Market in China. The global stent market has reached maturity level elsewhere, whereas in China, it is a growing market and presents fascinating opportunities for stent manufacturers in future.

The United States is currently the leading market of implantable cardiac devices, but due to strict regulatory compliance and reduction in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), reimbursements are needed for the use of biomedical devices.

Bio-absorbable stents have emerged as a new and effective treatment option in coronary intervention procedures. It is new to the market and is commercially less available currently. Patients generally prefer a temporary implant as compared to permanent implants. Bio-absorbable stents due to its disappearing nature, is a preferred choice among patients, and therefore, holds a huge potential for growth in future.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/2332/Cardiac-Implants-Devices-Market-Analysis-Report.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1. Rise in aging population, coupled with increase in age-related chronic diseases results in the substantial growth for the Cardiac Implant Devices Market.

2. Technological advancements are expected to drive the Cardiac Implant Devices Market growth.

3. Improved treatment facilities will foster the market growth in the upcoming years.

4. The increasing demand and adoption of high cost cardiac implantable devices will act as a driving factor for cardiac implants devices market.

5. Untapped markets in the region of Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer huge potential driver for the cardiac implant devices market.

Key Players of the Cardiac Implant Devices Market:

Medtronic Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Vascular Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are the key players that accounted for major share in the Cardiac Implantable Devices market.

Abbott Vascular Inc. and Medtronic Inc. are the two companies that have invested significant amount of revenue in R&D activities for expanding and improving their product portfolio. Bio-absorbable stents have emerged as a new and effective treatment option in coronary intervention procedures. New subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD), a novel device, was introduced to the market in 2012 by Boston Scientific Corporation.

Cardiac Implant Devices Market Report is Segmented as below:

Cardiac Implant Devices Market By Devices:

1. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices (CRT’S)

2. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD’S)

3. Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers (ICPs)

4. Coronary Stents

5. Heart Valve Replacement/Repair Devices

6. TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) Valves

Cardiac Implant Devices Market By Disease Conditions:

1. Myocardial Ischemia

2. Acute Myocardial Infarction

3. Arrhythmias

4. Others

Cardiac Implant Devices Market By Procedure:

1. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

2. Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery

3. Open heart surgery

4. Angioplasty

5. Heart Valve Repair or Replacement

6. Others

Cardiac Implant Devices Market By Geography ( Covers 15+ Countries )

Cardiac Implant Devices Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. Bentley Innomed Gmbh

2. Cook Medical Inc.

3. Amarnath Medical

4. Opto Circits Limited

5. Tryton Medical, Inc.

6. Elestim-Cardio

7. Cardionovum Gmbh

8. Stentys S.A.

9. Jenavalve Technology Inc.

10. Biotronik Inc

11. Alvimedica Health Investments Inc.

12. Hexacath

13. Microport Scientific Corporation

What can you expect from the report?

The Cardiac Implant Devices Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

Market Size by Product Categories

Market trends

Manufacturer Landscape

Distributor Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Top 10 End user Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Product Developments

Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

Country level Analysis (15+)

Competitor Analysis

Market Shares Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.

We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.