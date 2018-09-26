Cosmetic dentistry Market an art and science of beautiful smile

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Overview:

The Cosmetic dentistry market is anticipated to cross USD xx billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate of approximately xx% in the next few years.

Cosmetic dentistry is the part of dental works that help the patients in improving the appearance of their teeth, gum and bite. It is the area of medical science that tends to enhance the beauty of the teeth by focusing on its size, shape, color, alignment, position and appearance of the smile. Cosmetic dentistry involves both endodontics and periodontics.

Drivers and Restraints:

The growing concern of the people about their appearance is one of the main reasons for the growth of cosmetic dentistry. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), founded in 1984 is the world’s largest international dental organization that comprises general dentists, specialists, and lab technicians, working on the art and science of cosmetic dentistry. AACD has more than 70 countries globally, and the USA alone has 7,000 members, who are dentists, dental laboratory technicians, educators, researchers, students, hygienists, corporations and dental auxiliaries.

There are some prominent factors supporting the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market such as the growing interest of people on aesthetics, rise in the dental tourism, increase in the disposable income of the world population, augmenting middle-class, mounting awareness about consumer dentistry, advanced medical devices coupled with the latest technology, increased research and development in dental applications, launch of new products, growth in elderly population, and so on. On the flip side, the high costs of dental equipment, implants, and the irregular government reimbursements are hindering the market boom.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on the geography, North America and Europe account for the largest portion of global cosmetic dentistry market share. The availability of key players, growing awareness among people, advancements in dental technologies, the rise in the health care spending, and others are supporting the market position of those regions. Nevertheless, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register high growth in the future with the growing medical tourism, middle-class population, high per capita income, and the investments in the healthcare industry.

Key Players:

The leading manufacturers of cosmetic dentistry market are Danaher Corporation, Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Coast Dental Services, and Q & M Dental Group.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

