Endocrine Testing Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2023

Endocrine Testing Market Set for Rapid Growth with CAGR of 7.91% – Major Players, Application and Global Insights 2023

Overview: The Endocrine Testing Market was worth USD 6.14 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.19 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.91% during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights 2018:

The leading players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, AB Sciex, Agilent Technologies, Biomedical Technologies and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Endocrine Testing Market is segmented as follows-

Endocrine Testing Market, By Test Types Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Estradiol(E2) test

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate(DHEAS) test

Progesterone test

Testosterone test

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) test

Prolactin test

Cortisol test

Insulin test

Other Test Types

Endocrine Testing Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassay Technology

Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technology

Sensors Technology

Clinical Chemistry Technology

Other Technologies

Endocrine Testing Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Hospitals

Commercial Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Endocrine testing alludes to a gathering of tests performed to survey the general capacity of the patient’s endocrine framework. The arrival of hormones is connected to an assortment of sicknesses, which makes them a strong marker to uncover the nature and degree of maladies.

The rising awareness about the strong association amongst hormones and infections has prompted relentless development of the worldwide endocrine testing market in the on-going past.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The developing predominance of way of life ailments is likewise anticipated that would add to the interest for endocrine test, consequently adding to the market development. Rising cases for maladies, for example, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism is likewise anticipated that would impel the interest for cutting edge endocrine testing technologies.

Advancement in advances, for example, acquaintance of simple with work test units encouraged the infiltration of locally established analysis, which is easy to use and financially savvy.

Also, the objective of this market is the geriatric population attributable to its expanded defencelessness to ceaseless illnesses and the high danger of creating complexities at a more established age, which makes constant observing basic in these elderly patients.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. The presence of very much created essential, auxiliary, tertiary care clinics bolstered the development in the North America region. In addition, a very much created repayment arrange, ideal government financing, and expanding wellbeing awareness encouraged the use of cutting edge procedures for endocrine testing.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others

Major TOC of Endocrine Testing Market:

Chapter3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

…

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.1.2. Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.1.3. Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.2. France Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.3. UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.4. Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.5. Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

…

Chapter5. Endocrine Testing Market , By Test Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Endocrine Testing Revenue and Market Share by Test Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Endocrine Testing Revenue and Revenue Share by Test Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Estradiol(E2) test

5.3.1. Global Estradiol(E2) test Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) test

5.4.1. Global Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) test Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone test

5.5.1. Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone test Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

5.6.1. Global Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate(DHEAS) test

5.7.1. Global Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate(DHEAS) test Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…

Chapter6. Endocrine Testing Market , By Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Endocrine Testing Revenue, Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Endocrine Testing Revenue and Revenue Share by Technology (2014-2018)

6.3. Tandem Mass Spectrometry

6.3.1. Global Tandem Mass Spectrometry Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Immunoassay Technology

6.4.1. Global Immunoassay Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technology

6.5.1. Global Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.6. Sensors Technology

…

Chapter7. Endocrine Testing Market , By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Endocrine Testing Revenue, Revenue and Market Share by End User (2014-2018)

7.2.1. Global Endocrine Testing Revenue and Revenue Share by End User (2014-2018)

7.3. Hospitals

7.3.1. Global Hospitals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Our success depends on success and satisfaction of our clients. We have successful relationship with our clients who recognize that not only we provide solutions to their business problems but also that we always respect our confidentiality commitments. The high proportion of business we get from clients speaks about the quality.

