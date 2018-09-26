Europe Empty Capsules Market is estimated to reach USD 449.03 million by 2023

Europe Empty Capsules Market Research Analysis:

In the year 2018, Europe Empty Capsules Market was valued at USD 329.28 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 449.03 Million at pace of 6.4% CAGR.

Empty capsules are oral dosage forms, which are based on the type of manufacturing material that comes in variety of sizes and colors such as pearl capsules and flavored capsules. There are various types of capsules such as soft gelatin capsules, hard gelatin capsules, sustained release capsules, enteric coated capsules, and rectal capsules. These capsules are safe, cheaper, and are organic in nature when compared to the readymade capsules.

Europe Empty Capsules Market Growth and Drivers:

The growth for Empty Capsules Market is driven due to factors like increasing usage of empty capsules in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, rising consumer preference towards capsule based formulations, growing geriatric population, and rising incidences of chronic diseases. In addition, increasing demand for non-gelatin capsules, advancements in capsule delivery technologies, introduction of novel drugs based capsules, and increasing investments for R&D activities by private organizations are expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies, increasing raw material costs, issues concerned with the consumption of capsules containing animal derived ingredients are some of the restraining factors which are expected hinder the growth rate for Europe Empty Capsules Market during the forecast period.

Europe Empty Capsules Market Regional Analysis:

Based on geography the Europe Empty Capsules Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second largest market share in Empty capsules market during the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Empty Capsules Market are Capsugel, Acg Worldwide, Suheung Co Ltd., Bright Pharmacaps Inc., Capscanada Corporation, Medi-Caps Ltd., Qualicaps, Roxlor, LLC, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., and Sunil Healthcare Limited.

