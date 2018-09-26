FrogIdeas bags national digital mandate for Ingenico

FrogIdeas, an award-winning digital marketing company has recently bagged the national digital mandate for Ingenico, a French digital payment solutions company. As part of the mandate, FrogIdeas will create and execute a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for the brand, elevating its online presence and creating insightful content assets across digital platforms.

Speaking about the win, Jatin Modi, Founder & CEO, FrogIdeas said, “We are very excited to manage the brand communication for Ingenico. We look forward to delivering clutter-breaking campaigns to establish the brand’s market superiority and thought leadership in the digital payments space.”

FrogIdeas will focus on creating customer-centric campaigns that complement Ingenico’s brand philosophy. The creative agency aims to establish a strong digital voice for Ingenico by building brand awareness and underscoring its position as an industry expert.

Akshay Kale, Marketing Head, TechProcess Payment Services Pvt Ltd, Ingenico, “Digital is the way forward for Ingenico. It is very important for us to have our brand name resonate with the Indian market, through a customer-first approach. Our partnership with FrogIdeas underscores this commitment. We look forward to working, innovating and growing together.”