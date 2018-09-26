Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market growth factors revealed

According to the report “Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market,” published by Market Data Forecast, the Market is estimated to be USD 83.52 billion and is projected to reach USD 137.59 billion by 2023 with a significant CAGR of 10.5%.

Immunotherapy is treatment that uses certain parts of a person’s immune system to fight diseases such as cancer. This can be done by stimulating your own immune system to work harder or smarter to attack cancer cells and giving you immune system components, such as man-made immune system proteins. Some types of immunotherapy are also sometimes called biologic therapy or biotherapy.

In the last few decades immunotherapy has become an important part of treating some types of cancer. Newer types of immune treatments are now being studied, and they’ll impact how we treat cancer in the future.

Immunotherapy includes treatments that work in different ways. Some boost the body’s immune system in a very general way. Others help train the immune system to attack cancer cells specifically.

Immunotherapy works better for some types of cancer than for others. It’s used by itself for some of these cancers, but for others it seems to work better when used with other types of treatment.

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising prevalence of auto immune and cancer has led to technological innovations and helped in developing immunotherapy drugs which are more effective than the prevailing drugs. Factors such as rising disease incidences with changing demographics, emergence of biosimilars, higher efficacy with lower side effects, development of new drugs and reduction in overall time for drug development are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost of treatment and limited accessibility are restraining the growth of the market.

Global Immunotherapy Drugs market: Segmentation

By Drug Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferons

Interleukins

Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

By Application

Blood Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Glioblastoma

Lung Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Global Immunotherapy Drugs market: Overview

Among all the segments, the cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. Cancer segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market, by therapy area in 2016. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factor such as high preference for immunotherapy as a first line of treatment in cancer leading to growing demand for immunotherapy drugs.

North America is expected to account for largest share in the immunotherapy drugs market, by region in 2016. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the market. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the low cost of manufacturing and acceptable regulatory scenario in this region.

Global Immunotherapy Drugs market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America is the dominating market for Immunotherapy drugs. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2016-2021.

Key Questions Answered

What is the current and future Immunotherapy Drugs market outlook worldwide? What trends are affecting the Global market?

What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Immunotherapy Drugs space globally?

What are the key, high growth markets that Immunotherapy Drugs manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

What are the unmet needs with the Immunotherapy Drugs currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

What is physician perception and market outlook of Immunotherapy Drugs?

What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Immunotherapy Drugs?

Global Immunotherapy Drugs market: Key Players

The key players in the Immunotherapy Drugs market include Merck, Roche, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Novartis, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Seattle Genetics.

