HACSE to organize CRE on math remediation for teachers of learning disability students

Chembur Colony Yuvak Mandal’s Hashu Advani College of Special Education (HACSE) will organize a 3-day Continuous Rehabilitation Education (CRE) training program themed around math remediation. The session will be attended by around 60 participants comprising in-service teachers, HACSE faculty and aspiring B. Ed. students.

“Short term training programs like CRE are crucial for skill empowerment and knowledge enhancement of teachers engaged in teaching students with learning disabilities. The CRE module is an effective training tool in equipping teachers with the requisite expertise to provide quality education to children with special needs,” stated Prof. Asmita Huddar. Principal, HACSE.

The CRE program on math remediation will focus on assessment, intervention and strategies to develop mathematical concepts among school-going children. Eminent learning disability academicians and mathematics teachers will be training the participants from 25 special schools and centers in Maharashtra. The participants will be certified by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Registration with the RCI is a prerequisite for teaching children with learning disabilities. The registration needs to be renewed every five years. HACSE offers the CRE short term training program twice a year which helps teachers renew their registration and qualifies them to work with children with special needs.

The CRE program will also include sessions on Preventing Sexual Harassment: Role of Teachers and Use of Open Resource Tech in Learning and Teaching.