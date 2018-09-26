North America Mammography Market Segment-level analysis 2018

According to the report North America Mammography Market, published by Market Data Forecast, this North America market is estimated to be USD 625.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 829.72 million by the end of 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% in the forecast period..

Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women. On the basis of technology used, the mammography market can be classified as film-screen or digital. Initially, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) was the only technique available in the market, which involved high-spatial resolution for producing images. Film cassettes are used in screen-film mammography, while electronic x-ray detectors are used in digital mammography; better images can be obtained using the latter. In digital mammography, photons are converted to light, which travels to a device that converts this into a digital signal to display on a computer monitor.

The North America market for mammography is expected to increase at a significant rate. This is due to increasing prevalence of breast cancer cases and rising awareness about the same. The market growth can be attributed to the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of macrocalcifications in breast tissue. Some significant organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, CDC, and Breast Cancer Organization are promoting the early diagnosis of mammary gland calcification, which is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

North America Mammography market: Drivers & Restraints

The major drivers of the Mammography Market in the North America include increasing incidence of breast cancer since past 25 years. In 2016, American cancer society estimated the 292,130 new cases of breast cancer. Moreover, increasing demand and current 3D mammogram launches by the major players is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period. For instance, Hologic offers 2D and 3D imaging-guided breast biopsies via Affirm prone biopsy system. The vendors are currently focusing on the technological advancements, new product launches, and strategic positioning of their businesses in the emerging economies. These factors are expected to drive the North America Mammography market in the future. However, huge costs associated with the imaging systems along with stringent government regulations regarding the health insurance coverage and side effects associated with these devices are effecting the growth of the mammography market. Moreover, huge costs associated with the imaging systems along with stringent government regulations regarding the health insurance coverage and side effects associated with these devices are effecting the growth of the mammography market.

Mammography market: Segmentation

By Product

3D mammograms

Digital System

Analog System

By Technology

Analog Mammography

Digital Mammography

Breast Tomosynthesis

By Application

Screening Mammograms

Diagnostic Mammograms

Other Applications



North America Mammography market: Overview

Mammography is a standard technique used in screening the breast for the presence of malignant tissues. Low dose X-rays are used to get a detailed imaging of the inside of breast and aids in early detention of breast cancer. Screening mammography are routinely administered among women who doesn’t have any apparent symptoms. Diagnostic mammography is administered if there a lump or any other kind of symptoms that are suspicious. It is also used for evaluating the changes which are found through screening mammography. The higher mortality rate related to breast cancer has raised the need for diagnosing the patients, resulting in an increasing demand for mammography devices which helps in an early diagnosis of the cancer.

North America Mammography market: Region-wise Outlook

North America held the majority of the share of about 43.4% in 2016. The region suffers from a burden of rising breast cancer cases and increasing women population of above 40 years. North America has sophisticated healthcare facilities, and the reimbursement coverage contributes to the large share of the region. Moreover, increasing number of mammography units in the hospitals & diagnostic centres and number of units per million women population in the U.S. is also expected to drive the market.

Key Questions Answered

What was market size from 2016 to 2021?

What will be the market growth till 2021 and what will be the resultant market forecast in the year?

How will the market drivers, restraints and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

What segment and region will drive or lead market growth and why?

A comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape and the market participants behaviour.

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by market players? An in-depth analysis of these strategies and their impact on competition and growth.

Mammography market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the industry include Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Planmed, Siemens Healthcare, Sonocine and Toshiba Medical Systems.

