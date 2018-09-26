North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market Regional and country-level analysis

According to the report North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market, published by Market Data Forecast, the North America market is estimated at $2.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.79 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Nuclear medicine is analysed under the field of Molecular imaging, involving the utilization of traces of radioactive material (radiopharmaceuticals) to diagnose and treat diseases.

North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Drivers & Restraints

Steadily rising cases of cancer and cardiac ailments, technological advancements, growing demand for SPECT and PET applications coupled with rising public awareness for healthcare are driving the growth of this market. The emergence of integrated X ray tomography (CT) into SPECT has recently emerged as an excellent diagnostic tool in medical imaging and is likely to be a substantial factor propelling the growth of this market.

Stringent regulatory frameworks inhibit the translational research and clinical investigations. Secondary issues like reimbursement are capable of hindering the growth of this market. Further, lesser half-life of radiopharmaceuticals and competition from conventional diagnostic procedures are also hampering the North America nuclear medicine Radiopharmaceuticals market.

North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Segmentation

By Diagnostic radioisotopes

• SPECT (Technetium-99m, Thallium-201 Gallium-67, Iodine)

• PET (Fluorine-18, Rubidium-82)

By Therapeutic radioisotopes

• Beta emitters (Iodine-131, Yttrium-90, Samarium-153, Rhenium-186, Lutetium-177)

• Alpha Emitters (Radium-223)

• Brachytherapy (Cesium-131, Iodine-125, Palladium-103, Iridium-192)

By Application

• cardiology

• lymphoma

• thyroid

• neurology oncology

• others

North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Overview

Radiopharmaceuticals market is dominated by diagnostic radioisotopes with a market share of 90 % however the therapeutic radioisotopes contribute a lesser portion of around 10% of the market. The F-18 market is majorly abetted by F-18 FDG tracers although this market is enriched with future tracers such as F-18 Florbetapir and F-18 Choline. The reliable clinical outcomes of these tracers have been gaining the confidence of major research institutes and PET isotope players. Ga-68 and Rb-82 are two new potential isotopes in the PET diagnostic market, making sure the high growth of the diagnostics segment. Diagnosis of coronary artery disease, bone metastasis, and Alzheimer’s disease are the most promising signs for the future PET radioisotopes market.

North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Region-wise Outlook

If we go by geography, then the North America market is segmented into US and Canada. United States is the biggest consumer market for radioisotopes and Canada is the biggest producer of Tc-99m.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals market outlook in North America? What trends are affecting the North America n market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals space in North America?

• What are the key, high growth markets that North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals?

North America Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players dominating the North America nuclear medicine market are GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Medix Inc., Segami Corporation,Positron Corporation,Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Naviscan Inc., Bayer Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and IBA Molecular Imaging.

