Alpana Kirloskar honoured with IWEC Award in Shanghai, China

Alpana Kirloskar, Chairperson & Managing Director, Kiara Lifespaces, was the proud recipient of the IWEC (International Women’s Entrepreneurial Challenge) Award at IWEC’s 11th Annual Conference, which took place last week on the campus of CEIBS in Shanghai China. She was amongst one of the three women awardees from India, who was honoured for her successful women-owned business venture-‘Kiara Lifespaces’.

IWEC is a New York-based non-for-profit organization whose mission is to connect and develop a global network of successful women business owners.. Over 350 people attended the conference to listen to keynote speakers and panelists discuss doing business in China as well as to meet and honour 47 women from 18 countries.

Kiara Lifespaces is a Real Estate company which focuses on providing housing for the mid income segment with improved amenities and infrastructure. KiARA Lifespaces is driven by design aesthetics, quality, and commitment.

The company s first venture is a mid-segment housing in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow called Kiara Residency. This was one of the 61 projects inaugurated by our honourable Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi in the UP Investors Summit.

Speaking at the conference Mrs Alpana Kirloskar spoke about the challenges she faced in her business venture. “The biggest challenge that I have faced through my journey has been the feeling of being left out because I was a woman! I had to work hard, and prove myself and finally, at the age of 50, I got the good fortune to start my own real estate project! It is a male dominated industry… It’s the elephant in the room that nobody talks about .. but all women experience. It makes us who we are – strong, resilient, multitaskers, excelling in everything we do to get our respect in society. I am truly humbled to accept this award not just for myself but also on behalf of all the women who have persevered to make a mark in a patriarchal society. I would like to end by quoting Winston S. Churchill “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”’.

PIC CAPTION : Alpana Kirloskar, CMD, Kiara Lifespaces, receiving the IWEC award for her successful, women-owned business venture, at the hands of Ruth Davis, Chairwoman IWEC, Harjinder Kaur, incoming president FICCI FLO and Neena Malhotra, IWEC board member, at Shanghai China, last week.