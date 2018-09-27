Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Report 2018 – ScannaMsc Ltd., NABCO Inc., United Shield International Ltd., API Technologies Corp

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market is estimated to reach $8.8 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2024. Explosive ordnance disposal equipment is used to detect and dispose explosives such as bombs and others. Various EOD equipment such as X-ray detectors, explosive detectors, bomb containment chamber, and othersuses innovative technology to provide enhanced nation security. These equipment’s are primarily used by military and defense organizations to detect any potential threat or during terror attacks or warfare conditions. Increasing terrorism activities globally, pose a huge demand for EOD equipment.
Rise in military expenditure, and increase in terrorist attack are the major factors driving the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. However, high cost of these equipment may hinder the market growth in the coming years. Military enhancement activities globally would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the near future.
The global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market has been segmented on the basis of equipment type and application. By equipment type, the market is further segmented into portable X-ray systems, bomb containment chamber, projected water disruptors, explosive detectors, EOD suits and blankets, EOD robots, search mirrors and other equipment types. By application, the market is classified into defense and law enforcement.
Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/explosive-ordnance-disposal-equipment-market/request-sample
Based on geography, the global explosive ordnance disposal equipmentmarket has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major companies operating in the explosive ordnance disposal equipmentmarketare Northrop Grumman Corporation, Reamda Ltd., ScannaMsc Ltd., NABCO Inc., United Shield International Ltd., API Technologies Corp., Du Pont (E.I.) De Nemours, Cobham plc, iRobot Corporation, and Safariland, LLC.,among others.
Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/explosive-ordnance-disposal-equipment-market/toc
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis ofGlobal Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Disposal Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as equipment type, application, and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market
An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Marketfrom 2015 to 2024has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market
Equipment Type Segments
Portable X-Ray Systems
Bomb Containment Chamber
Projected Water Disruptors
Explosive Detectors
EOD Suits and Blankets
EOD Robots
Search Mirrors
OtherEquipment Types
Application Segments
Defense
Law Enforcement
Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/explosive-ordnance-disposal-equipment-market/request-customization
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com