Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2024

Spine fusion is a surgical procedure used to correct problems related to small bones in the spine. It is welding process. In this procedure two or more vertebrae are fuse together so that they heal into a single, solid bone. This is done for elimination of pain and restore stability of spine. This procedure can be performed in the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. Spine fusion devices are used to provide stability to spinal structure and loss occur due to degenerative disorder of the spine, tumors, stenosis and trauma.

According to the world health organization, Based on the 2012 world population estimation, every year between 250 000 and 500 000 people suffer a spinal cord injury. Traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) incidence rates vary widely across the world, 13 to 53 cases per million population. Road side accidents are the leading cause of the TSCI. The major factor such as growing incidences of spinal disorder such as Osteoarthritis, Low back pain, Spinal disease, Injury, Degenerative disc disease, Chronic pain Spinal cord injury and Spinal fracture occur in young adults and elder people globally are driving the growth of market. However, high cost of treatment procedure may restrains the growth of the Spinal Fusion Devices Market. Going further, advancement in innovative screw systems and modern materials such as titanium alloy used for the manufacturing of locking mechanism is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the Spinal Fusion Devices Market in near future. In the coming years, rise in demand from orthopedic centers and clinical of Spinal Fusion Devices will provide growth opportunities for the market.

Among the regions, North America is anticipated to be the leading region in the spinal fusion devices market followed by the Asia pacific region. The factor attributing the growth of market in this region are growing focus of market players on the innovation in the devices and rising awareness about the advanced treatment. The growth in Asia pacific region due to growing incidences of spinal disorder, low cost of spine procedure in India as compared to U.S. and rapidly aging population are the driving forces for the growth of this region.

The report on global spinal fusion devices market covers segments such as, product type, end-user and surgery type. On the basis of product type the global spinal fusion devices market is categorized into thoraco-lumbar fixation devices, cervical fixation devices and interbody fusion devices. On the basis of end-user the global spinal fusion devices market is categorized into clinics , hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and orthopedic centers. On the basis of surgery type the global spinal fusion devices market is categorized into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global spinal fusion devices market such as, Titan Spine LLC, K2M Group Holdings Inc., NuVasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Medtronic plc, Braun Melsungen AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Stryker Corporation and Globus Medical Inc.

