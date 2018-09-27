Mobile Application Security Testing

Tech
THE IMPORTANCE OF MOBILE APPLICATION TESTING

According to www.statista.com, the number of mobile phone users is expected to pass the five billion mark by 2019, rounding up to 67 percent of population. Mobile apps are a critical component of any business: they serve as a link between customers and the service. Clients entrust their sensitive and personal information to mobile applications. At the same time, mobile malware creators are generating millions of dollars in revenue with their malicious campaigns.

Therefore, protecting data used by the mobile applications is critically important.

Look mobile application penetration testing service on our website.

