Photonics Market Report 2018 – Royal Philips N.V., Nikon Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Limited

Global Photonics Market is estimated to reach $930 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. Photonics is the science and technology of generating, detecting, and controlling photons, which are particles of light. The features of the photons and waves can be used to cure diseases, explore universe, and even solve crimes. Photonics discovers a widespread variety of wavelengths, ranging from gamma rays to radio, including UV, X-rays, and infrared light. Photonics is viewed as one of the key enabling technologies in the past, leading to the growth of new products and services with considerable economic benefits. Other useful applications of photonics include transmission, modulation, switching, signal processing, and sensing.

The growth of global photonics market is primarily driven by increased demand from applications such as displays, need for energy efficient products, and increased adoption of photonics products in numerous application. Also, rising application of photonics in medical technology and life sciences, information and communication technology have boosted the market growth. Besides, high cost of photonics products and services, and strict environmental guidelines have acted as the major hindrances for the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous R&D coupled with advancement in technology, and photonics used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics is expected to generate various growth opportunities in the market in the coming future.

The global photonics market is mainly classified on the basis of product, application, and geography. By product, the market is segmented into waveguides, optical modulators, optical interconnects, LED, wavelength division multiplexer filters, photo detectors, lasers, amplifiers, and other products. The application segment includes consumer electronics, displays, safety and defense technology, communication, metrology, sensing, medical and healthcare, high performance computing, and other applications.

Based on geography, photonics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major companies operating in the global photonics market include Royal Philips N.V., Nikon Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Limited, Schott AG, American Elements, Asahi Glass Company Limited, Ohara Inc., Hoya Corporation, and II-VI Inc., among others.

