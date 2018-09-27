Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market Report 2018 – Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market is estimated to reach $36 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2025.Thin film semiconductors, the foils made from artificial semiconductor materials have the thickness from nanometers to few hundred millimeters. These offer various benefits which includes lightweight, high efficiency, low space consumption, as well as shape flexibility compared to traditional silicon (c-Si). Owing these benefits, the demand for these thin film semiconductors has growing and find widespread applications in DRAMs, solar panels, wearable technologies, and microprocessors, among others. It is used in various industry verticals like IT & telecom, electronics, energy & power, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among others. With increasing demand from various industry verticals, it is expected to boost the growth of the thin film semiconductor deposition market over the forecasted period.

Growing demand for high efficiency & miniaturization, technological advantage of thin film over conventional silicon, increasing demand owing to high usage in emerging applications like dram, flexible OLED displays as well as Amoled displays, and mounting investment in solar power plants are the factors driving the growth of the thin film semiconductor deposition market. However, high investment for manufacturing plant installation may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing requirement for sensors in smartphone industry might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global thin film semiconductor deposition market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography. The market is segmented by technology as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), and others (epitaxy, and electro hydrodynamic deposition). Further, the market is segmented by industry vertical as IT & telecom, electronics, energy & power, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others (healthcare and industrial).

Based on geography, global thin film semiconductor deposition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Applied Materials, Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, AIXTRON SE, Ihi Hauzer Techno Coating B.V, Oerlikon Balzers, and Sumco Corporation, among others.

Scope of the Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market

Technology Segments

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Others (Epitaxy, and Electro Hydrodynamic Deposition)

Industry Vertical Segments

IT & Telecom

Electronics

Energy & Power

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others (Healthcare and Industrial)

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

