Europe C-Arms Market Trends, and Forecasts (2018–2023)

Overview:

C-arm is a medical imaging tool with a C-shaped arm that connects the X-ray source and the X-ray detector to each other. These devices provide high-resolution, real-time X-ray images, allowing the physician to observe progress at any point during the operation and make the necessary changes quickly. The increase in the number of innovative micro-weapons has broadened its scope, significantly increasing the growth of global fluoroscopy and the mobile arms market.

Europe C-Arms Market size was around USD 0.71 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% to reach USD 0.86 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising geriatric population, increase in chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, orthopedic, Increases patient awareness, increasing level of accuracy with 3D visualization, rapid growth in advanced technology. However lack of skilled professionals, lack of harmonization of polices is going to hamper the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. The market in this region is projected to grow strongly during the forecast period due to various factors such as growing awareness about medical imaging tools, financial strength to procure expensive devices, and adoption of advanced products.

Major companies in the market are GE Healthcare Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Hologic corp., Omega Medical Imaging Inc., BMI Biomedical International, Hitachi Ltd., DMS Health Technologies, ATON GmbH, Medonica Co Ltd., Gemss Co Ltd., and Shimadzu Corp.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

