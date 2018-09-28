Global Robotics Technology Market is expected to reach $ 108,214.3 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2016-2022

The Global Robotics Technology Market attained a market size of $49,780.0 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $108,214.3 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during 2016 – 2022.

The Industrial Robotics market dominated the Global Robotics Technology Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. The Mobile market is expected to reach a market size of $22,183.9 Million by 2022. The Service Robotics market would witness the high growth rate of 15.4 % during 2016-2022.

The Automotive Application market dominated the Global Robotics Technology Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The Healthcare Application market is expected to reach a market size of $20,777.1 Million by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Robotics Technology, globally. Based on the type, the Robotics Technology market is segmented into Industrial Robotics, Service Robotics, Mobile Robotics and Others Robotics. Based on the Application, the market is segmented across Healthcare Robotics, Defense and security Robotics, Aerospace Robotics, Automotive Robotics, Electronics Robotics, Domestic Robotics. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.

Major players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Adept technology, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, iRobot Corporation, KUKA AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Yamaha Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/global-robotics-technology-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Device type, Solution, Service, Vertical and geography.

Global Robotics Technology Market, by Type

Industrial Robotics Technology

Service Robotics Technology

Mobile Robotics Technology

Others Robotics Technology

Global Robotics Technology Market, by Application

Healthcare Robotics Technology

Defense and security Robotics Technology

Aerospace Robotics Technology

Automotive Robotics Technology

Electronics Robotics Technology

Domestic Robotics Technology

Others Robotics Technology Application

Global Robotics Technology Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

