Indian Poultry Feed Market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% till 2019-20 : Industry Share Report

28 September 2018: India has emerged as the only country in the developing world with a self-reliant, technology-driven poultry industry with the capability to produce every essential input for successful poultry farming, including indigenous genetic resource & breeding, world class poultry vaccines & medicines, Specific Pathogen-free eggs (SPF), farms & hatchery automation systems, pellet feed, egg processing, poultry processing, nationwide network of disease diagnostic laboratories & facilities for entrepreneurial development and training in both private & public sectors.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/indian-poultry-feed-market-opportunities/request-sample

Our report “Indian Poultry Feed Market Opportunities” portrays the current scenario of- poultry feed industry in the country with a bird’s eye view on both traditional and packaged feed. Our analysis anticipates the poultry feed market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% till 2019-20.

As per our research, broiler feed consumption is recording faster growth than layer feed consumption. Total poultry feed consumption is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 6% till 2019-20. Our study finds, Haryana, country’s largest broiler producer as a key investment destination amongst other Indian states as commercial broiler feed penetration stands at around 90% in the state and it will rise further by 2019-20, the state also becomes important due to its close vicinity to Delhi-NCR, as the region accounts for significant poultry meat and egg consumption.

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/indian-poultry-feed-market-opportunities

As per our study, poultry feed companies looking for further expansion would also find Uttar Pradesh as a good investment destination considering growing broiler production in the state to meet its mammoth population’s poultry meat demand. The Indian poultry feed industry, dependent on the sound growth of poultry has a great untapped potential, with Southern and Northern regions accounting for over 65% of country’s total broiler feed consumption together.