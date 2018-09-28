Ion-Selective Clinical Lab Analyzers Market Consumption Growth Rate, Share, Drivers, Revenue By 2025

28 Sep 2018: Modern clinical laboratory encompasses analytic techniques and implementation needed for the foundation for all measurements. Majority of techniques fall into four disciplines of analytic chemistry namely spectrometry, atomic absorption, mass spectrometry and chemiluminescence. On the basis of product, the global Ion-Selective Clinical Lab Analyzers Market is segmented into ion-selective membranes, ion-selective electrodes, disposables and reagents. Further, the set of analytical tools is known as ion-selective electrodes, which is based on fundamentals of electrochemistry and the majority falls under the category of potentiometry where an electrical potential is measured and related to analyte concentration.

Ion-selective analyzers comprise ion-selective electrodes that identify specific ions in the presence of other ions and ion concentration in an analytical solution, basically the whole blood, plasma and serum. Ion-selective analysis is also inclusive of measurement of ion-concentration of specific ions and gases present in the tester solution which is most commonly the pH probe. Technically, the potentiometric methods of analysis involve the direct measurement of electrical potential owing to the movement of free-ions. Therefore, ion-selective electrodes are built to be subtle toward independent ions. Commercially, ion-selective electrodes are used in laboratory; which comprise indicator electrode as well as reference electrode. In short, two electrodes are needed for ion-selective analysis. One electrode comprises a known concentration of the ion to be measured is called as reference electrode and the other is responsive only to the ion being measured and is visible to anonymous solution. The difference between the two causes the potential to develop.

Hence, such devices are used in clinical laboratories for precision. Overall, the ion-selective clinical lab analyzers market growth is anticipated at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising popularity of ion-selective electrodes.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of ion-selective clinical lab analyzers industry include commencing of appropriate treatment during emergencies, favourable disbursement and growing demand for analysis of selective ions with patients on fluid therapy. However, the costs pertaining to this type of treatment is likely to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the global ion-selective clinical lab analyzers market is segmented into biosensors and blood gas analysis. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global ion-selective clinical lab analyzers market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global market in terms of value and also due to high prevalence and early beginning of advanced testing procedures.

Also, APAC, Latin America and Middle-East regions are anticipated to exhibit higher CAGR growth during the forecast period due to inclination towards laboratory tests in these regions. The key players in the global ion-selective clinical lab analyzers market include Abbott Point of Care, Microelectrodes Inc, Alfa Wassermann Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter Inc, Van London-Phoenix Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

