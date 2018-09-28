OKTOBERFEST BEER FESTIVAL 2018 AT MERLIN’S, THE ORCHID MUMBAI

Beer lovers rejoice! You don’t need to make it to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival. Starting this week Merlin’s, The Orchid Mumbai brings the spirit of the carnival right in the city. Presenting a perfect opportunity for beer aficionados to meet and hang out the week long fest offers variety of German Brews and appetizers in pints, towers and international beer buckets. Guests can relish carefully chosen menu to pair with preferred drinks, music, traditional costumes, parades, sumptuous food and loads of fun.

Following the German tradition the restaurant will be decorated in Bavarian style. Special menu is curated by Chef to tingle your taste buds that includes delectable starters, choice of international Grills, imported meats, fresh seafood, kebabs, sizzlers and desserts all prepared to your preference. With free flowing beer and special German staples Oktoberfest 2018 will keep your spirits high. Come enjoy the Bavarian culture fest at Merlin’s, The Orchid Mumbai.

Date: 28th September – 7th October 2018

Price: Rs.1500/- + taxes onwards (Bucket of 5 pint)

Reservations: Merlin’s, The Orchid Hotel, 70/c, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099.

Call: 022-26164000 | 8450937222 Visit: www.orchidhotel.com