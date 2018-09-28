Silicon Nanowires Market Report 2018 – DuPont, Amprius, Sun Chemical Corporation, NovaCentrix, Methode Electronics

Silicon nanowires also signified as SiNWs, are a type of nanowire most often formed from a silicon precursor by etching of a solid or through catalyzed growth from a vapor or liquid phase. Silicon nanowires are excellent candidates for biologically related applications including biosensors, tissue-engineering and drug/gene delivery because they are environmentally friendly, bio-compatible and simple to modify. The nanoscale diameter and the high aspect ratio of silicon nanowires allow them to be promptly accessible to the interior of living cells, which opens the study of intra-cellular molecular level interactions.

Rising awareness among consumers, growing adoption of these materials, and their compatibility with conventional silicon microtechnology are the factors driving the growth of the global silicon nanowires market. However, high cost of these wires may limit the market from growing. Moreover, their use in the manufacturing of nanoprobes and nanophotons with high temperature and high laser technology, and new technological advancement are expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

The global silicon nanowires market is mainly classified on the basis of product, application, and geography. The product segment comprises monodispersed silicon nanowires, and polydispersed silicon nanowires. The application segment is further bifurcated into electronics, batteries, medical, photovoltaics, and other applications.

Based on geography, the global silicon nanowires market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players profiled in the market include DuPont, Amprius, Sun Chemical Corporation, NovaCentrix, Methode Electronics, Applied Nanotech Holdings, Heraeus, Taiyo Ink, and Henkel, and among others.

