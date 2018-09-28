Third Stage Marketing Provides Social Media Analytics Reports to Clients in Denver

Third Stage Marketing offers social media services to clients in Denver. These include Google Analytics social reporting and social media sentiment monitoring and analysis. These two tactics can help digital marketers and business owners determine social media traffic and online consumer behavior.

[Denver, 09/28/2018] – Clients in Denver can improve their social media presence with Third Stage Marketing’s social media services. This digital marketing company knows the importance of social media to boost consumer engagement and profit from it.

Its social media services cover social media profile development, daily profile management, customer communication, social media advertising, and content creation. In addition, to further improve its clients’ social media presence, Third Stage Marketing offers Google Analytics social reporting and social media sentiment monitoring and analysis.

Google Analytics Social Reporting

Some social media platform may not present accurate results when tracking their metrics. This is where Google Analytics, which Third Stage Marketing utilizes, comes in. Google Analytics breaks down a website’s or a blog’s traffic, including visits from a business’ social media page. This way, a business page can identify whether its social media campaign is effective.

Apart from traffic, the report of Google Analytics also includes data on last interaction social conversions, which notes the conversions produced directly from a social media platform.

Through Google Analytics, Third Stage Marketing can adjust its clients’ social media campaign accordingly for better results.

Social Media Sentiment Monitoring and Analysis

An overview report generated from social media sentiment monitoring and analysis helps digital marketers and business owners understand online consumer behavior. One way to analyze online consumer behavior is to look at comments, shares, likes, re-tweets, and inbound links. Additionally, it can also be done through “quality metrics”, which include analysis of online opinion, satisfaction ratings, and conversations regarding a business’s products or services.

Social media sentiment monitoring provides Third Stage Marketing with an “in-depth understanding of consumer behavior”. It also helps digital marketers post more relative information to encourage consumer engagement and, consequently, brand loyalty.

Apart from its social media services, Third Stage Marketing also provides SEO services, Paid Media services, and Web Design services.

About Third Stage Marketing

Third Stage Marketing is a digital marketing company which aims to help small businesses grow through effective online marketing strategies. The company is in Denver and provides services including SEO, Paid Media, Social Media, and Web Design and Development, among others.

