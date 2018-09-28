United States Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Market Driver, Trends, Applications & Strategy Forecast 2018-2025

28th September 2018 – The United States Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Industry is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the upcoming period. Radiopharmaceuticals being radioactive compounds are administered to the patient and examined through specific imaging devices for therapeutic purposes. A radiopharmaceutical comprises radioisotope bond to an organic molecule and the organic molecule transports the radioisotope to respective organs, cells or tissues. From the commercial perspective, the nuclear medicine and radio pharmaceuticals are used for diagnosing Parkinson’s diseases and Alzheimer’s.

Access more details about this report at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-nuclear-medicine-radio-pharmaceuticals-market

Driving factors to the United States nuclear medicines & radio pharmaceuticals industry includes rise in minimal invasive techniques entices more number of patients towards radio pharmaceuticals when compared to chemotherapy; also rising incidence of cardiac patients and inclination towards adoption of imaging techniques such as PET and SPECT contributes to the market growth in the United States. However, factors such as supply shortages, transportation difficulties and lack of trained personnel is likely to hinder the market growth.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

Diagnostic Medicine: SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, PET Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Medicine: Beta Emitters, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy Isotopes

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Diagnostic Applications: SPECT, PET.

Therapeutic Applications: Thyroid, Bone Metastasis, Lymphoma, Endocrine Tumors, Other Therapeutic Applications.

Purchase this premium research report at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-nuclear-medicine-radio-pharmaceuticals-market/request-sample

Based on end-user segmentation, the United States nuclear medicine & radio pharmaceuticals market includes research institutes and hospitals and diagnostic centers. Geographical segmentation for United States nuclear medicine & radio pharmaceuticals industry spans The West, The Middle Atlantic, The Southwest and New England.

Report focuses on the Top Players in United States Market, like

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba

Hitachi

Carestream

Esaote

Shimadzu

TriFoil Imaging

Biosensors International Group, Ltd

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/pharmaceuticals

Table of Contents

1 Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Overview

2 United States Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

3 United States Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

5 United States Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

6 United States Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

7 Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11 United States Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion