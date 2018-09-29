Argon Annealed Wafer Market Lucrative Opportunity cross Globe

The argon annealed wafer is a progressive prime wafer which delivers a defect-free surface region for internal gettering and high device yield for resistance to contamination. Such adaptable features of argon annealed wafer have facilitated the scientists to explore potentials of its application in several fields of consumer application such as wearable and communication devices among others. These highly developed wafers are produced by annealing custom-made substrates. Graphene is being researched upon for developing advanced electronic devices and their components, having better features and efficiency. Argonannealed wafers are used in hightechnology applications with tremendously high excellence requirements for exterior finish. Compared to wafers produced by alternative anneal methods, they have a deeper defect-free layer. Moreover, argon annealed wafer are characterized by their optimized, deep-dependent precipitation behavior. Argon annealed wafer has shown promising results in Complementary Metal–oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS) technology and has also been seen growing applications in different types of consumer application. However, growing application of argon annealed wafer in automotive electronics devices has been fuelling the demand for Argon Annealed Wafer market across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The global Argon AnnealedWafer market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

In order to provide comprehensive analysis of the market the global Argon Annealed Wafer market has been segmented on the basis of wafer size, end use industry and geography. However, on the basis of size argon annealed wafer market is bifurcated into 25mm, 100mm, 200 mm,300mm, others. In addition, application segment has been segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive and aerospace and defense among others.The growing demand for smaller pixel size and improved fill factor in different digital cameras in order to enhance imaging quality is having a high impact on the Argon Annealed Wafer market in terms of usage of annealed wafer for consumer electronics such as camera, cctv , mobile others.In addition, significant rise in demand for argon annealed wafers in the CMOS technology is influencing the demand for this product market in coming years. CMOS image sensors are best-suited for intra-oral x-ray imaging in dental diagnosis. However, healthcare instruments manufacturers are using argon annealed technology in their CMOS technology. This is likely to have a positive impact on the expansion of the Argon Annealed Wafer market.Moreover, argon annealed wafer are used in image technology in different industry verticals which include aerospace and defense, industrial automation and robotics among others which in turn has increased Argon Annealed Wafer market.In addition, argon annealed wafer technology are used to manufacture of different memory device technologies including Flash memory, DRAMs, SRAMS, M/ROMS and other logic devices. This in turn acts as an opportunity for Argon Annealed Wafer market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Argon Annealed Wafer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. However, the Argon Annealed Wafer market is majorly driven by Asia Pacific.Asia Pacific is estimated to be the significantly attractive market for Argon Annealed wafermanufacturers mainly because of the large-scale of investment in consumer electronics in this part of the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the most promising market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of high end commercial application for consumer electronics. In addition, significant use of argon annealed wafer in semiconductor technology in North America is also expected to create a better opportunity for various semiconductor manufacturers across the globe. Across the globe India, Japan and China is most promising emerging countries in consumer application and is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Argon Annealed Wafer market are Siltronic AG (Germany), Sun Edison Semiconductor (The U.S), Texas Instruments (The U.S), Analog Devices Inc., (The U.S), Infineon Technologies (Germany),SEH America (The U.S)and SUMCO Corporation (Japan) among others.

