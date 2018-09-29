Kombucha Market Research Report, By Origin, Application, Flavors, Tea Type and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2023

The Global Kombucha market was valued at USD 550 million in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2017 to 2022.

Kombucha is a fermented probiotic drink made from tea, sugar and kombucha culture. The kombucha culture is made from bacteria and yeast and is also called as Kombucha SCOBY (Symbiotic Colony of Bacteria and Yeast). Growing occurrences of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure is increasing the health consciousness of the consumers resulting into increased demand for healthy food and beverages. This is intern driving the market for kombucha. The Global kombucha market report is segmented on the basis of origin, flavors, tea, alcoholic content, and region which comprises of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and rest of the world.

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (in USD million) and the volume (MT) of Kombucha 2017 to 2022. North America leads the global kombucha market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Though the drink has its origins in China, not many countries in Asia-Pacific have commercialized the drink. In North America, GT’s Kombucha is the most famous brand popularized by Millennium Products Inc. (U.S.), which has commercialized the beverage in the region. U.S. has the largest market share in North America tailed by Canada.

Growing health consciousness among the people, and deteriorating health due to changing life styles of the people is driving the kombucha market in the U.S. People are ready to pay more for healthy food and beverage and are also ready to try new products. This is triggering the market for kombucha all over the globe.

The leading players:

Millennium Products, Inc. (U.S.) The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.) and Reed’s, Inc. (U.S.). Other players in the market include Townshend’s Tea Company, Revive Kombucha (U.S.) Kosmic Kombucha (U.S.) Cell – Nique Corporation (U.S.), Red Bull Gmbh (Austria), Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.) Equinox Kombucha (U.K.), and Love Kombucha (U.K.). These players are expanding their presence in the market by innovating new and unique flavors of kombucha and also by arranging various promotional campaigns. Each company profile includes company financials, detailed product portfolio and recent developments.

The report includes in depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, market trends and competitive landscape across various geographies. In the competitive landscape section includes all market deals of last 3 years of Kombucha market. It includes new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements etc.

The market size is estimated and forecasted by utilizing fundamental inputs gathered from comprehensive data extraction of both free and paid sources which are further validated by primary interviews and various macro-economic factors which affects the market. Market data extraction was not limited to Kombucha market but also extracted for all related markets which affects or influences the Kombucha market to see relative growth.

