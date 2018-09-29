Tech Expert- An Electronics Repair Service Provider is Now Digital

Tech Expert is a mobile repair service company from Auckland, New Zealand. They initiated their business with a store in Birkenhead Auckland and now have four stores across New Zealand.
After relying for 7 years on the brick and mortar business model, they have now decided to switch to the brick and click business model. They have launched a virtual platform with the same name and are targeting the whole of New Zealand currently.
Below are the services that a customer can opt for from their online platform:
Computer and Laptop Repair Services:
Cracked Screen
Sluggish performance
System Crash
Battery issues
Speaker malfunction
Motherboard Repair
CPU/GPU Port Repair
Lost Data Recovery
Touchpad Repair
Water Damage
Hardware Fault Repair
Virus Removal
OS and Application repairs
Bug Repairs
Samsung Repair Services:
Broken/Smashed/Damaged Screen
Weak Signal
Broken Buttons
Battery issues
Speaker Malfunction
Software Repairs/ Updates
Non Warranty Repairs
OS repairs
Genuine Spare parts replacement
iPhone Repair Services:
Broken/Smashed/Damaged Screen
Weak Signal
Broken Buttons
Battery issues
Speaker Malfunction
Software Repairs/ Updates
Non Warranty Repairs
OS repairs
Back Cover, Body Housing Fix
Faulty Charger Issues
LCD Glass Replacement
Liquid/Water Damage
Home Button Repair
Motherboard Repair
Logic Board Service
iPhone Unlock
iPad Repair Services:
Cracked/Smashed/Damaged iPad Screen Repair
Battery Replacement Service
Hard Drive Repair services
Faulty Charger Issues
Touchscreen Repair
Performance enhancement of frozen iPad
OS Repair Services
Water Damage
Lost Data Recovery
Broken Buttons
PlayStation Repair Services:
Damaged lasers
Broken/Faulty Disk Players
Mother board issues
Hard Drive crash or issues
Controller issues
Television Repair Services:
Screen replacement
Water Damage
Plasma Screen repair
Audio repairs
Logic Board repairs
Hardware replacement
To avail their services, customers have to visit their website and request for a quote or have to inquire about the problem that they are facing apart from the list given above. The representative of Tech Expert will then revert with a suitable quote and if both the parties agree to the quote, customer than have to courier their device to one of the nearest store of Tech Experts.
Then the technicians of Tech Expert will work on the device and send it back to the customer within 24 hours of receipt. The charge of the courier sent by the customer will be paid by the customer and the courier charge of sending it back to the customer will be paid by Tech Expert.
This procedure is not applicable for Television Repair Services and for that, the customers can get a quote from the website but then they have to visit the store personally with the device.
Below are the addresses of all the four stores of Tech Experts:
CANTERBURY BRANCH
Add: 92 Evans Street, Waimataitai, Timaru
Contact: 036 831 433
NORTHSHORE BRANCH
Add: 204 Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead, Auckland
Contact: 09 4181 614
HENDERSON BRANCH
Add: 151, Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland
Contact: 09 218 9622
NEW LYNN BRANCH
Add: 3/3115, Great North Road, New Lynn, Auckland
Contact: 09 217 2905
0800 115 597