Bahrain Facility Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.2% (2016-2024)

According to Goldstein Research, Bahrain facility management market is expected to reach USD 2.3billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period, 2016-2024. The expansion of the construction industry and building automation is primarily driving the growth of the market. The rising complexity in technology such as smart energy management and building automation is further propelling the need for facility management services. Moreover, the Government of Bahrain is promoting real estate development and capitalizing infrastructure in order to attract foreign investment is an added opportunity for the facility management market players in Bahrain.

Bahrain Facility management market is witnessing a trend of huge transformation with regards to the facility management industry i.e. the rising number of governmental/semi-governmental clients which actively seeking licensed international FM service providers for tenders, and barring the traditional O&M contractors.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Bahrain Facility Management Market can be segmented as follows:

By Services Type

• Property Services

• Cleaning Services

• Security Services

• Catering Services

• Support Services

• Other FM Services

By Providers Type

• Single Service Providers

• Bundled Service Providers

• Integrated FM (IFM) service providers

By Size of Organization

• Small and medium-sized businesses

• Large enterprises

“Bahrain Facility Management Market Outlook 2024” highlights a comprehensive overview of the Bahrain facility management market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by service type, providers type, size of organization and geography.

The Bahrain Facility Management Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of major Bahrain players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of facility management market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the Bahrain facility management market discussed in the report are: Emrill Integrated Facilities Management, Imdaad, Farnek, Saudi Oger, Reliance Facilities Management, Etisalat FM services, Macro, ABM Industries Inc., EMCOR Group Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Turner Facilities Management Ltd., etc.

Further, Bahrain Facility Management Market Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. The Facility Management Market outlook also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, USP Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also contains the expert analysis related to complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

