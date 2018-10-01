Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market is expected to reach $115 Billion by 2025 from $53 billion in 2017

Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Report forecast expected to reach $115 billion by 2025 from $53 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025. By Geography, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% and 10.4%, respectively, during the forecast period.

“Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market (By Type: Electrically Addressed, Mechanically Addressed, and Other Types; By Application: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare Monitoring, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise Storage, Industrial, and Others Applications; By Industry Vertical: Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing Industries, and Other Industry Verticals; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend And Forecast, 2016 – 2025”

Rising demand for non-volatile memory in wearable devices boost the global non-volatile memory market

The primary factors to drive the growth of global non-volatile memory market include growing demand for high speed, highly scalable and low power consumption memory devices, and rising demand for non-volatile memory in wearable devices. In addition, growing usage of next generation NVM in mobile phones to enhance customer experience have also supported the market growth. Besides, low write endurance, and high design cost may limit the market from growing. Moreover, increasing replacement of traditional memory with emerging non-volatile memory is likely to gain significant impetus over the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The global non-volatile memory market is mainly classified on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of type, the segment is categorized into electrically addressed (ROM, NVRAM, and emerging memory), mechanically addressed (magnetic tape, hard-disk drive, optical-disk drive, millipede memory, and holographic data storage), and other types (FRAM, Zero RAM, nanobridge, and molecular). The applications segment include consumer electronics, healthcare monitoring, automotive & transportation application, enterprise storage, industrial, and others applications (power & energy distribution and defense & aerospace application). Moreover, by industry vertical the segmentation is given into telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive, energy & power, manufacturing industries, and other industry verticals (BFSI, media & entertainment, and aerospace). The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Russia, Germany, Russia, France, UK, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Electrically addressed, by type dominated the market with largest share in 2017

Electrically addressed accounted for the major market share with 42% in the type segment, in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The high growth is attributed as they are faster than mechanically addressed systems, and have optimized power consumption. In terms of growth, other types are expected to attain the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2015.

Enterprise storage led the application segment in 2017

Enterprise storage held for the largest market share in the application segment in 2017, while consumer electronics is likely to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Telecom & IT contributed for the major market share in the industry vertical segment

Telecom & IT, by industry vertical occupied the biggest market share in the year 2017, in industry vertical segment. In terms of growth, automotive is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leader in the global non-volatile memory market in 2017

In 2017, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue accounting for 42.8% of the global non-volatile memory market and is likely to reach the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to presence of key industry participants in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and India etc. Similarly in terms of growth, Asia-pacific is expected to grow with fastest CAGR during the forecast period driven by growing computer and mobile phone industry region.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the market are International Business Machine Corporation, Crossbar Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Adesto Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and Western Digital Corp, among others.

