Hospital Supplies Market Competitive landscape analysis 2023

The global Hospital Supplies market is valued around $35.21 billion in 2018 and predicted to be growing at a CAGR of 11.80%, to reach $61.5 billion by 2023. The Hospital Supplies market refers to the medical devices that are used in the hospitals for numerous purposes. The medical equipment is used for functions such as remedies, the prognosis of the diseases, and many others. There are various segments below this magnificence together with cardiovascular gadgets, preferred device & factors, ophthalmic devices, orthopedic implants and prosthetics, neurovascular devices, affected person tracking device, in vitro diagnostics equipment, and lots of others.

Rising number of hospitals is a key driver of the market

Factors affecting market growth:

Growing awareness about the quality care received in the hospitals (+)

Rising number of hospitals (+)

Increased number of healthcare facilities (+)

Improved economic situation in the developing countries (+)

Intensifying the prevalence of the lifestyle diseases (+)

Drop in private health insurance (-)

Increasing the popularity of the home care services (-)

Disposable hospital supplies lead the market of Hospital Supplies

Market Segmentation

The Global Hospital Supplies market is segmented on the basis of

By Product Type

Operating Room Equipment

Sterilization & Disinfectant Equipment

Syringes & Needles

Patient Examination Devices

Mobility Aids & Transportation Equipment

Disposable Hospital Supplies

Disposable hospital supplies lead the market with a market proportion of 46% observed by means of syringes and needle segment with a market proportion of 23%.

Key players:

The leading competitors of the market include Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Becton, 3M Health Care, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

