Lacquer Thinner Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

Lacquer thinner is a mixture of solvents that have the ability to dissolve a number of different resins or plastics used in modern lacquer. It is clear or generally colored and by the evaporation of the solvent, it dries away. Lacquer thinners are certainly effective household items for the removal of sheen on surfaces. It helps in breaking down or dissolving the thick properties of varnishes and paints, lacquer, oils, grease, and other strong adhesive materials and can also be used to dissolve, dilute and clean up basic lacquer items in the house. These thinners are a little caustic for oil paints and this may cause creaks in the sheen of the surface. It may deteriorate the surfaces and fabrics of items in the house. Initially, it should be applied on to a small and unnoticeable area and then, can be applied on to a bigger countertop or surface.

Furthermore, lacquer thinners can be used to remove tar, dissolve shellac and aniline dyes, clean paint spots, and sheen thinning. Increasing demand for paints is one of the major factors driving growth of lacquer thinner market.

However, the harmful fumes of the thinner, irritation of eyes and hands on direct exposure to the thinner, and flammable nature of the thinner are all major factors that might hinder growth of lacquer thinner market.

Key Developments in Lacquer Thinner Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the lacquer thinner market. In 2015, Krylon launched improved general purpose paint COVERMAXX® and new best-in-class premium paint SUPERMAXX® ALL-IN-ONE that can be used in all indoor and outdoor projects. On February 3, 2015, Neuce Portugal was honored with the status of 2014 PME Excellency by the IAPMEI.

In 2016, Recochem launched new brands of Water System Antifreeze, WinterProof, and AbsoluteZero. Also, Krylon launched Chalky Finish Point in 2015.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Sunnyside Corporation, W.M. Barr, Startex, Al Sanea, The NEUCE group, Produits Lubri-Delta inc., Recochem Inc., Tamiya America, Inc., and Krylon among others.

