Women’s Health Diagnostic Testing Market Distributors, Environmental Change, Size Estimation Forecast 2025

1 Oct 2018: The global Women’s Health Diagnostic Testing Market is expected to witness an exponential growth over forecast year. The NIH Revitalization Act was formulated in 1993 with a vision to determine the best knowledge about gender and ethnicity differences and similarities and also made women health a national priority. Efforts are now made in order to ensure a healthy lifestyle for women to conform to the laid vision. In terms of healthcare and on a global scale, a high number of women suffer from diseases such as cardiovascular, lung cancer, depression, Alzheimer and urinary contingencies and owing to growth in medical infrastructure across the world and so a higher proportion of women get a timely diagnosis.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global women’s health diagnostic testing market spans North America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. On a commercial basis, women have distinctive health issues such as menopause, pregnancy and other minor ailments pertaining to fertility. So, with the rise in number of female patients for distinct diseases, the market for women’s health and diagnostic testing market is gaining a positive traction which is likely to augment the market growth in distant future. The key driving factors responsible for the growth of women’s health diagnostic testing market include rising awareness in patients with regards to healthcare concerns, growing research for detection of several type of cancers and prevention of disease. Additionally, women’s health diagnostic market also witnesses a significant growth during the forecast period owing to government initiatives and public awareness campaigns. Moreover, the market is rising due to favorable reimbursement of medical policies and medical coverage for diagnosis.

However, factors such as patient’s unwillingness for early screening which need heavy expenditures for detections, risk over diagnosis and overtreatment, expensive MRI scans and medicines are likely to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of tests conducted, the global women’s health diagnostic testing market is segmented into pregnancy & ovulation, bone density testing, prenatal screening, mammography, pap smears or cervical cancer screening, colposcopy, HPV testing, ovarian cancer, urinary tract infections, cystic fibrosis, and autoimmune diseases. On the basis of prostate cancer screening, the global women’s health diagnostic testing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, research labs, diagnostics and imaging centers and cancer institutes.

North America leads the global market owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, growth in per-capita income, emphasis on multinational device manufacturing companies and enhancement of MNC’s. Europe is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to growth in regulations by various medical organizations such as WHO. Besides, increased funding in public and private sector is propelling the market growth. APAC regions are anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to growth in healthcare scenarios in the regions such as India and China.

The key players in the global women’s health diagnostic testing market include Nova Biomedical, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Alere Inc., Hologic, Inc.,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, PerkinElmer Inc., Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

