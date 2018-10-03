18th world congress on clinical nursing & practice

Health and Wellness
0

Dear. Colleague,
Conference Series llc LTD takes immense pleasure & feels honoured in inviting the contributors across the globe to attend the “18th World Congress on Clinical Nursing & Practice” which will be held in May 13-14, 2019 at Rome, Italy.
1. Target Spectators: We extend warm welcome to distinguished Nobel laureates, Speakers, Delegates, Exhibitors, Researchers, Students, Nurses, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Healthcare Professionals, etc. from around the world to explore the Knowledge in Nursing and its line.
Theme: This conference is organized around the theme “Explore Opportunities, Best Practices & Recent Developments in Nursing & Practice”, which covers a wide range of critically important sessions from basic research to latest innovations in the field of Nursing and Clinical Nurse Practicing.

Related Posts

Mental Health Software and Devices Market Global Market by Treatments, Causes, Drugs and Diet 2018-2022

editor

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market – Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2026

Blood Glucose Monitoring: The Science To Test Blood Sugar Level

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *