Food Leavening Agent Market Production, Consumption, Gross Revenue and Forecast by 2025

On the basis of form, leavening agent market is segmented into the physical leaving agent that has steam, biological leaving agent and chemical going away agent. On the basis of types, chemical cleaving agent is sub-segmented into baking soda, baking powder, sourdough starter, homemade potash, potassium bicarbonate, and bakers’ ammonia and others. Biological leavening agents is sub-segmented on the basis of type into Saccharomyces cerevisiae includes bakers’ yeast, beer, kefir, sourdough starter, and others, and clostridium perfringens.
Food leavening agent is a substance used in dough’s and batters that causes a foaming action that lightens and softens. Such agents include yeast, baking powder, and baking soda, etc.
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Yeast
Baking Powder
Baking Soda
Others
By Application
Bread
Cake
Biscuit
Steamed bread
Others.
By Company
Lesaffre
AB Mauri
Lallemand
ANGEL
FORISE YEAST
SUNKEEN
Vitality King
Kraft
Church & Dwight
Solvay
Natural Soda
Berun
Yuhua Chemical
Haohua Honghe
Hailian Sanyi
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
