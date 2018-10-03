Future South Africa Pesticides, Agro Chemical Formulant Domestic Sales South Africa-Ken Research

The report titled “South Africa Crop Protection Market Outlook to 2022 – By Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Biopesticides and others; By Generic and Patented Pesticides; By Technicals and Formulations; By Crops (Cereal Crops, Fruit Crops and Vegetable Crops)” by Ken Research suggested a noteworthy CAGR of 6.1% in terms of revenue in South Africa Crop Protection Market in the upcoming years till the year ending 2022E.

Pesticide is an inevitable part of South Africa Agriculture ecosystem

South Africa is one of the most developed countries in the African region. Agriculture is the backbone of the South African economy, with the majority of population still living in rural areas and depending upon agriculture. In an agricultural based economy, food security is always a focus point for the government. Crop protection industry is one of the few industries which help in ensuring food security. Nearly 40% of the crops are damaged in South Africa every year due to prevalence of insects or pests without the use of crop protection products. Hence, crop protection becomes crucial in a growing agricultural economy of South Africa.

Pressure on Crop Yields and Crop Loss to Drive Demand for Pesticides

Vegetable and horticultural crop yields will soon become more important due to increasing urbanization but they are plagued by insect pests and disease that can reduce yields by up to 80.0%. Farmers often resort to using chemical pesticide sprays to mitigate the problem. Most farmers ignore the natural way in which pests and disease can be managed i.e. with the help of bio-pesticides. Biopesticides derived from plants as well as microorganisms such as viruses and fungi-have no adverse impact on environmental and human health.

If proper preparation techniques are used and if they are applied correctly, biopesticides can be as effective as conventional pesticides. However, biopesticides take time to start taking effect on the crops. This factor majorly impacted the sales of biopesticides as the farmers are reluctant to use it.

Consolidating market positioning

The global players with their recent mergers or acquisitions have consolidated their position at the global level with a view to increase their market share further. The mergers have been accepted by the competition commission of South Africa and will have a positive impact on the crop protection market. The crop protection market is expected to get extremely competitive in the future, and the growth is going to be steady. With newer technologies coming in and stricter regulations and guidelines, the companies which adapt faster will have an advantage in the market. The mergers have ensured a lot of entry barriers in the industry. Hence it will be tougher for the newer companies to enter into the market.

Key Segments Covered:-

Type of Pesticides:- Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Biopesticides

Nature of Pesticides:- Generic, Patented

Form of Pesticides:- Liquid, Granules and Powder

Market Structure:- Organized, Unorganized

Type of Crops:- Cereal Crops, Fruit Crops, Vegetable Crops

Key Target Audience:- Crop Protection Companies, Crop Protection Associations, International Investors, Chemical Companies, International Crop Protection Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2012-2017

Forecast Period – 2018-2022

Companies Covered:- Villa, Arysta, Syngenta, Bayer, Dow-DuPont, BASF, ADAMA, Monsanto

