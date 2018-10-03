Malaysia Mattress Market, Malaysia Mattress Industry, Spring Mattress Market Malaysia, Pocket Spring Mattress Industry Malaysia : Ken Research

The report titled “Malaysia Mattress Market Outlook for 2022 – By Mattress (Spring, Foam, Pocket Spring, Latex, and Fibre Mattress); By Residential and Institutional Users; By Size (King, Queen, Single Bed, and Custom)” provides a comprehensive analysis of mattress market in Malaysia. The report focuses on overall manufacturers and retailer level market size, segmentation by size of mattress (king size, queen size, single size, and custom size), by type of mattress material (spring, foam, pocket spring, latex, fibre, and others), by end user (residential and institutional), by type of mattress manufacturers (domestic companies and international companies), by regional demand (urban and rural), by region (Selangor, Johor, Penang, and rest of Malaysia), and by distribution channel (retail, direct, and online). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape, trade scenario, customer profile analysis, customer demand analysis, trends and developments, issues and challenges, Porter Five Forces analysis, and company profiles of major mattress manufacturers in Malaysia.

Malaysia Mattress market Overview and Size

Malaysia is one of the largest producers of natural rubber and latex, which has supported the mattress market growth in the country. The industry has evolved in many folds in terms of mattress advancements, total number of mattress being sold, and market size. The growth displayed by the market was supported by factors such as increasing number of hotels and rising construction activities of both residential and non-residential units along with rising demand for premium quality mattresses, increasing consumer expenditure on household items.

Malaysia Mattress Market Segmentation

By Size of Mattress

In 2017 the revenue generated by sales of queen size mattress has been the largest, followed by single, king and custom. The demand of queen size mattress has been highest as it is affordable than king size and larger than single size mattress, thus buyers perceive more value in buying queen size mattress

By Type of Mattress Material

Spring accounted for majority share in the type of materials use to manufacture mattresses. Since most of the customers prefer to use spring mattress with latex or memory foam top, the demand of springs in mattresses market has boomed. Foam, pocket spring, latex, and fibre are other types materials used to manufacture mattresses in Malaysia.

By End Users

Two of the only buyer segments in Malaysia Mattress Market are residential and non-residential customers. Residential customers which prominently include independent houses, apartments, villas, duplex, and others are the leading category in end users as it accounts for slightly larger share than non residential customers. Non-residential or institutional customers majorly include all the hotels, hospitals, hostels, clinics, and industries.

By Regional Demand

Owing to increasing number of residential and non-residential sectors in the country, urban region accounted for majority share of revenue generated from mattress market at retailers’ level. The demand from rural regions in the country is very low which is mainly due to the low income levels and preference towards hand-made mattresses.

By Region

In Malaysia Mattress Market, Selangor is the major share holder of revenue generated at retailer level. It is mainly due to high urbanization (at 91.4%) and population density of the region. Selangor is followed by Johor, Penang, and rest of Malaysia.

By Distribution Channel

Malaysia Mattress Market is dominated by retail sales that accounted for about half of the revenue generated at retailer level. As residential buyers prefer to physically examine mattresses before buying, they prominently prefer to visit retail stores, which is a major growth driver of sales through retail stores. Direct sales are the second largely preferred source of channel to buy mattresses, which is mainly opted by institutional buyers followed by online sales channel.

Competitive Landscape in Malaysia Mattress Market

The competition within Malaysia mattress market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several domestic and international manufacturers that supplies to both residential and non-residential customers. The presence of domestic manufacturers outnumbers the total international companies. Sealy, Dunlopillo, Serta, Napur (part of LSK), Simmons, Slumberland, and more are major international mattress manufacturers that have presence in Malaysia. Most of the companies have manufacturing facilities in Malaysia however others have owned/partnered distribution with domestic manufacturing companies as they help in providing distribution channel to these international brands in Malaysian market.

Some of the major domestic mattresses manufacturers operating in Malaysian market are Goodnite International Sdn. Bhd., OCB Bhd., FACB Industries Incorporated, Lee Swee Kiat Group Bhd., and others. Most of these manufacturers compete on the basis of price, quality of mattress and new product launches that help them in acquiring more customer base in Malaysia. Also, all the companies cater to both residential and institutional buyers through either by their own exclusive stores, direct, and online channels in the country.

Malaysia Mattress Market Future Outlook and Projections

Owing to rising awareness among people, along with other fuelling factors such as increasing number of residential and institutional properties, rising amount of consumer spending, urbanization, and modernization in the economy, Malaysia Mattress Market is expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2018-2022. The demand for latex and memory foam mattresses is expected to rise further among the people of Malaysia which will in turn fuel the growth of mattress market. The number of households is rising year on year owing to increasing population and increasing nuclear families. In 2017, the number of households reported was 7.6 million, which is expected to reach 8.2 million by 2020. This factor is also expected to augment growth in Malaysia mattress market

Key Segments Covered

• Size of Mattress

 King Size

 Queen Size

 Single Size

 Custom Size

• Type of Mattress Material

 Spring

 Foam

 Pocket Spring

 Latex

 Fibre

 Others

• End User

 Residential buyers

 Non-residential (Institutional) buyers

• Type of Mattress Manufacturer

 Domestic (Local) Manufacturers

 International Manufacturers

• Regional Demand

 Urban Demand

 Rural Demand

• Region

 Selangor

 Johor

 Penang

 Rest of Malaysia

• Distribution Channel

 Retail

 Direct

 Online

Key Target Audience

• Mattress Manufacturers

• Bedding and Mattress Retailers

• Vertical E-commerce Companies

• Horizontal E-commerce Companies

• Furniture and Furnishing Companies

• Mattress Ticking Companies

• Mattress Raw Material Manufacturers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

• Historical Period – 2012-2017

• Forecast Period – 2018(F)-2022(F)

Companies Covered:

• Goodnite International Sdn. Bhd.

• OCB Bhd.

• Dunlopillo Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

• FACB Industries Incorporated Bhd.

• Lee Swee Kiat Group Bhd.

• Hilding Anders Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

• Weifong Industries Sdn. Bhd.

• Sealy Asia (M) Sdn. Bhd.

• Heng Huat Resources Group Bhd.

• SweetDream Industrial Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

• Far East Foam Industries Sdn. Bhd.

• Dorma Malaysia

• Aerofoam Manufacturing (1969) Sdn. Bhd.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Executive Summary

• Research Methodology

• Malaysia Mattress Market Introduction (Overview and Genesis)

• Value Chain Analysis in Malaysia Mattress Market

• Malaysia Mattress Market Size

• Malaysia Mattress Market Segmentation

• Trade Scenario for Malaysia Mattress Market Trends and Developments in Malaysia Mattress Market

• Issues and Challenges in Malaysia Mattress Market

• Porter Five Forces Analysis in Malaysia Mattress Market

• Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Malaysia Mattress Market

• Market Share of Major Players in Malaysia Mattress Market

• Product Portfolio of Major Companies in Malaysia Mattress Market

• Malaysia Mattress Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2022

• Analyst Recommendations

