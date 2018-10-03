UAE Fitness Equipment Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

Growth of Health Clubs and Gyms are Majorly Driving the Market for Equipment in UAE– 6Wresearch

UAE fitness equipment market is one of the potential markets in the GCC region. Growing health-conscious population particularly between the age group of 20-35 years, increasing disposable income, growing awareness regarding obesity, diabetes, hypertension as well as cardiovascular diseases are encouraging individuals to join health clubs and gyms. Over the years, number of health clubs and gyms in UAE have increased, which has led to the demand for various type of fitness equipment. In addition, increasing number of expats in cosmopolitan cities like Dubai has played a crucial role in shaping fitness equipment market of UAE.

According to 6Wresearch, UAE fitness equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2017-23. Over the next six years, UAE fitness equipment market is anticipated to surge due to expected additions in the number of health clubs and gyms, opening of gyms in commercial offices, growing awareness amongst the users, and increasing spending of individuals in extracurricular activities.

Download Sample Pages@ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/uae-fitness-equipment-market-2017-2023-forecast-by-product-type-end-user-regions-competitive-landscape.html

According to Prijo Samuel, Assistant Research Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Dubai acquired major market for fitness equipment in the country, owing to increasing number of health clubs and gyms of international fitness club chains such as Fitness First, Gold’s Gym, Fitness 360, and others. Government and private health clubs initiatives uplifted the fitness equipment market in the country; for instance, the government of Dubai recently launched 30-days-30 minutes fitness challenge to make Dubai one of the world’s healthiest cities.”

“Moreover, in the cardiovascular training equipment segment, treadmill sub-segment has contributed key share followed by elliptical trainer and stationary bikes. However, within strength training equipment segment, single & multifunctional strength training sub-segment witnessed highest growth rate during 2014-16,” Prijo Samuel concluded.

According to Sathi Paul, Research Analyst, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Dubai and Abu Dhabi regions are the key contributors in UAE fitness equipment market owing to high penetration of urban population and foreign nationals. Currently, health club & gym fitness equipment application acquired major demand for fitness equipment in the country and is anticipated to post further growth during the forecast period.

“Additionally, UAE fitness equipment is an import driven market, consisting of international players from the U.S., China, and other countries. Some of the key players in UAE fitness equipment market include Nautilus, Schwinn, Star Trac, Precor, Life Fitness and Technogym,” Sathi concluded.

“UAE Fitness Equipment Market (2017-2023)” provides in-depth analysis with 37 figures and 8 tables covered in more than 90 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall UAE fitness equipment market by revenues, type, regions, and by end user applications such as health club & gym, residential, commercial building, and others. The report also offer insights on competitive landscape, market share by companies, company profiles, recent trends and developments, opportunities, market drivers, and restraints.

ABOUT US

6Wresearch is the premier, one stop market intelligence and advisory center, known for its best in class business research and consulting activity. We provide industry research reports and consulting service across different industries and geographies which provide industry players an in-depth coverage and help them in decision making before investing or enter into a particular geography.

For Further details, please contact:

Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com

Call Now: +91-11-30-424-305