2025 Industry Analysis and Survey Report on Global Digital Pathology Market

In 2017, the global Digital Pathology Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Pathology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Pathology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Danaher Corporation
- Digipath
- Glencoe Software
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Indica Labs
- Koninklijke Philips
- Nikon Corporation
- PerkinElmer
- Pixcelldata
- Visiopharm
- Leica Biosystems
- Ventana Medical Systems
- 3DHISTECH
- HCL Technologies
- Pathology Devices
- Biogeniux
- OptraSCAN
- Pathcore
- Sectrae
Digital Pathology Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Whole Slide Imaging
- Image Analysis Informatics
- Information Management System Storage & Communication
- Digital IVD Devices
- Others (Telepathology)
Digital Pathology Market segment by Application, split into
- Educational
- Clinical
- Pharma & Biotech Companies
Digital Pathology Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
