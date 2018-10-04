Biosolids Market l Size l Trends | Industry Forecast Report 2023

Overview

Biosolids are treated sewage sludge which is intended to be used as a soil conditioner. These are considered as organic solids which are derived from the sewage treatment processes. They are rich in minerals and nutrients and are used in various sectors, ranging from agriculture to energy production. The global Biosolids market is segmented on the basis of form, class, application, and region. Mostly they are used as a natural fertilizer. Biosolids have major application in the sector of agriculture, energy recovery, mine reclamation, water treatment and crop fertilizer. Biosolids are increasingly used for agricultural processes. Biosolids are used as fertilizers or soil conditioners. They are helpful for the reduction of fertilizer costs and are providing more micronutrients for crop growth. Scientists and farmers are looking for new technologies to increase the productivity of crops in order to meet the food demand due to population growth.

Underlying Causes

The stringent government emission laws which force chemical plants and factories to treat wastewater (sludge) to an acceptable level are the major drivers of the global biosolids market. Biosolids are also used as fertilizer for animal crop production. Big enterprises and large-scale farmers are increasingly making their presence felt in cattle farming and meat products. Biosolids are good alternatives to chemical fertilizers; hence use of biosolids as fertilizers are driving the market. The limited advancements in technology and huge capital cost are proving to be a barrier in the Biosolids market.

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of Geography, the Biosolids market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share in this market followed by Europe, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth.

The leading companies in the global biosolids market are Synagro, GeoEnvironment Technologies, Casella Organics, BIODISK Corporation, and Wm. H. Reilly & Company.

