Hip Implant Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2018 to 2025

Hip replacement is an orthopedic surgical procedure in which the damaged hip joint is replaced with an artificial joint. An artificial joint usually made from metal, ceramic, or polymeric components. The surgery is performed either by traditional technique or by minimally invasive technique. The hip replacement surgery is generally performed in patients to relieve them from arthritis pain or hip fracture.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hip Implant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hip implants have proved its efficacy in treating various hip-related problems and has become one of the standard treatments preferred by many surgeons. Hip replacement surgery stands among the top joint reconstruction procedural list in the overall orthopedic industry.

The market has significant opportunities to offer high-quality treatment with the availability of a wide range of hip implants. Hip replacement surgery involves a standard diagnostic and treatment procedure, which is used to treat arthroscopy, hemiarthroplasty, and resurfacing of the hip socket.

Hip implant surgery involves the usage of multi-modality imaging systems, such as MRI, CT, and ultrasound, for treatment and to assist in robotic surgery. A total hip replacement implant involves the femoral head and resurfacing of the damaged socket during the procedure. This procedure helps the prosthetic femoral head to move within the prosthetic socket.

The replacement parts are plastic, ceramic, or metal and are used in different combinations such as metal on plastic, ceramic on plastic, or metal on metal. Management of trauma, injuries, and musculoskeletal disease are treated with a wide range of hip implants offered from various vendors in the market.

The primary factors, such as an increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis, rise in geriatric population, increase in the popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, and advances in technologies, are expected to contribute to the market growth significantly.

The cost of hip replacement brings a second thought for most individuals who are recommended for total hip replacement. In a few cases where the patients are expected to undergo revision and hip resurfacing procedures, it is painful and the cost is added to the procedure making it expensive.

However, the advances in technology, such as 3D printing and the usage of biomaterials, are gaining popularity along with the hip replacement implants, thereby contributing to the revenue of the market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: DePuy Synthes,,Smith & Nephew,,Stryker,,ConforMIS,,Corentec,,Corin,,Elite Surgical,,Evolutis,,FH ORTHOPEDICS,,Integra LifeSciences,,Lima Corporate,,Medacta,,Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Total Replacement Implant

Partial Replacement Implant

Hip Resurfacing Implant

Revision Replacement Implant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

